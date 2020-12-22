Courthouses to close for Christmas holiday

The Supreme Court will close at noon on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas day. Twenty-five county courthouses will also close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed on Dec. 25, while twenty-eight will be closed all day Dec. 24-25.

Closed all day Dec. 23-25: Adams County.

Closed all day Dec. 24-25: Barnes, Benson, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Dickey, Divide, Eddy, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Griggs, LaMoure, McKenzie, Morton, Mountrail, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Ransom, Rolette, Sioux, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, and Wells counties.

Closed at noon on Dec. 24 and all day Dec. 25: Burke, Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Dunn, Emmons, Grant, Hettinger, Kidder, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McLean, Mercer, Nelson, Oliver, Renville, Richland, Sargent, Sheridan, Slope, Stark, Walsh, Ward, and Williams counties.