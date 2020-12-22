BillsMafia Responds to Twitter Beef with More Than $10,000 in Donations

About

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 240 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In May 2018, the organization launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to address period poverty in the U.S.