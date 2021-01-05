Unified Esports Association’s UCEA completes inaugural season, distributes over $26,500 in scholarships
Unified Esports Association (UEA) is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry.
Unified Collegiate Esports Association, Unified Esports Association’s North American high-level esports league, has completed its inaugural fall 2020 season.
Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA), Unified Esports Association's North American high-level esports league, has completed its inaugural fall 2020 season.
— UEA chief executive officer Ramsey Jamoul.
During the fall season, 37 teams composed of collegiate students from the United States and Canada competed in separate leagues that were focused on three different games: Overwatch, CS:GO, Rocket League. UEA also hosted a stand alone collegiate Valorant tournament with iVCI and LG.
UEA distributed over $26,500 in scholarships to UCEA teams who placed in the top four for each game. This season was made possible through our partnership with Aim Lab, UEA’s official technology and training partner. Aim Lab not only provided scholarships for this season’s top 4 Overwatch teams but allowed UEA to integrate player development tools directly into all our leagues.
The fall 2020 UCEA winners are as follows:
Overwatch: (1) Miami University, (2) University of Texas-Dallas, (3) University of North Texas, and (4) University of Missouri.
CS:GO: (1) Davenport University, (2) Ashland University, (3) Northeastern University, (4) Humber College.
Rocket League: (1) Northwood University, (2) Durham College, (3) CGC University of Illinois-Chicago, (4) St. Clair College.
iVCI Valorant Tournament: (1) University of California Irvine, (2) University of Texas-Dallas, and (3) Iowa State University.
“We were excited to see almost 40 collegiate teams compete in our UCEA league during the fall semester. With everything that’s been going on, not only did this league bring some normalcy to the lives of these collegiate student athletes, but we found ways to overcome pandemic-related challenges and continue to offer high level competition by thinking outside the box. I’m incredibly proud of the esport athletes, their coaches, and our UCEA team for their hard work. We are already looking forward to our spring league and distributing even more money in scholarships,” said UEA chief executive officer Ramsey Jamoul.
“I am very proud of what the UCEA inaugural season showed for the collegiate space behind the team at UCEA. With low forfeit rates, high production value, and excitement from players, I believe it showed everyone in the industry what collegiate can do,” said UCEA president Victoria Horsley. “Working with these schools has been amazing and I can’t wait to see where these students end up.”
To learn more information about the fall leagues, teams and rosters, and production staff, please visit https://www.uea.gg/news/13.
About Unified Esports Association (UEA)
Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.
About Unified Collegiate Esports Association (UCEA)
The Unified Collegiate Esports Association is an association for North American high-level esports programs. With our primary focus on the students, we offer no membership fees in the efforts of empowering and activating our collegiate counterparts to give students as many resources and opportunities as we can.
