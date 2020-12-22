Time to Buy Your Voluntary Hike Safe Card for 2021

CONTACT: Colonel Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128 Lieutenant James Kneeland: (603) 744-5470 Lieutenant Heidi Murphy: (603) 271-3127 December 22, 2020

Concord, NH – Hikers, snowshoers, cross country and back country skiers, climbers, and all other outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2021. Card sales help ensure that NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are there to come to your aid if the unexpected happens. Valid for the calendar year, the 2021 Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending December 31, 2021. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents. You can purchase the card for someone else — they make a great gift for any adventurer.

Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, in Concord.

Because of year-round unpredictable weather and the rugged terrain that characterizes the Granite State, the Hike Safe card has become popular among outdoor enthusiasts, and revenues raised through their sale go to the Department’s Search and Rescue Fund to help defray the cost of training and equipment. As of November 30, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has sold 7,737 cards this year, which generated over $150,000 for the fund. So far in 2020, Fish and Game Conservation Officers have responded to over 250 search and rescue calls. The card also exempts holders from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs.

Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.

“Whatever outdoor activity you enjoy — hiking, biking, paddling, cross country skiing, walking the nature trails in your town— the Hike Safe card is your back-up plan for the great outdoors,” said Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan. “Buying a card is also a great way to help support Fish and Game’s search and rescue activities.”

Colonel Jordan strongly recommends that hikers carry with them the top 10 essentials to be prepared for changeable weather conditions and unanticipated emergencies, especially during fall and winter outings:

Map

Compass

Warm Clothing: Sweater or Pile Jacket Long Pants (Wool or Synthetic) Hat (Wool)

Extra Food and Water

Flashlight or Headlamp

Matches/Firestarters

First Aid Kit/Repair Kit

Whistle

Rain/Wind Jacket and Pants

Pocket Knife

Read more about safe hiking at www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/hiking-safety.html.

While hiking map apps on cell phones are convenient, they contain mapping errors and are unreliable in remote areas with limited wireless service. Always plan your journey in advance and include the essential paper map and compass in your pack along with a handheld GPS.

It’s your responsibility to hike safe. Be sure to follow the hiker responsibility code by being knowledgeable about where you are going and what the local weather and terrain conditions will be, leaving your plans with someone, staying together, turning back in inclement weather or if you are running out of daylight, and planning for emergencies. Visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.