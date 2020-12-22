safeqit.com Grab & Go Waist Bag Qlassic Cross Bag

Innovative Products & Services company NVRL8 SAL. announces the launch of SafeQit, a convenient & hygienic bag collection for everyday use.

BEIRUT, LEBANON, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today we launch SafeQit, the only bag that fulfills all your personal and safety needs. It the world’s first high-quality hygienic bag collection tailored to suitably fit and carry all of your sanitary equipment including the items you carry on a daily basis.

Whether exploring new venues, visiting relatives, shopping for groceries or commuting to work, it is your daily companion that accommodates your every personal, professional and sanitary use.

We aim to revolutionize the existing belt & shoulder bag designs to better suit our current environment and sanitary standards post Covid-19. Unlike other belt and waist bags, it’s pockets are purposely designed to be as easily accessible as possible. The sleek design and durable materials used to create the bags, vastly enhance the experience of carrying one's protective equipment due to its many built-in accessories including a multi-use key, a custom-made compartment to keep wet wipes moist and a sturdy exterior pouch for instant sanitization accessibility.

Furthermore, SafeQit bags come with uniquely engineered compartments to provide the proper organization and placement needed for all for your personal equipment as well, such as a portable wallet, a key chain and enough space to place your phone and any other desired item which could include gloves, masks, safety goggles, etc.

It can also be ideally utilized within the premise of your business to ensure that your staff stays within the guidelines of safety and health measures. Adequately equipped with all their essential sanitary and professional tools, the staff has instant access to any PPE (personal protective equipment) they might need. Moreover, it would showcase proper social responsibility and high hygienic standards, granting customers the feeling of safety and security. Each bag is tailored to benefit various professions including waiters, hotel concierge, travel concierge, delivery persons, school and university staff, field volunteers among many more.

“Many friends and acquaintances caught the covid because they were not well protected, although they were only going out when necessary,” said Roy Massaad, COO of NVRL8 “So we decided to create an elegant solution that would aid them in carrying all their PPEs around in style and with much less hassle. It also displays social awareness and responsibility to everyone within your proximity.”

For more information about SafeQit, interested customers may visit the SafeQit website at www.safeqit.com, or contact the NVRL8 company at (+961) 1999768. Further press inquiries may be directed to SafeQit via email at info@safeqit.com.

About NVRL8: An innovative products & services company based in Downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Founded in April of 2017, it currently consists of 12 young, innovative members. NVRL8 specializes in new innovative solutions for every day’s troubles. Today, NVRL8 focuses on creating the ultimate companion that makes sure all your personal and sanitary equipment are always in check.

