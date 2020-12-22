CR Clean Air names Diego Tebaldi as GM; will direct global leader’s efforts in engineered solutions for air pollution

Diego Tebaldi, General Manager

60-year global leader in providing engineering solutions for air pollution control selects new General Manager to aid in firm's growth.

The Clean Air Group, LLC (http://crcleanair.com), commonly known as “CR Clean Air”, has selected Diego Tebaldi of Newton, MA to fill the role of General Manager.

Tebaldi joins CR Clean Air at a time when the company continues to grow fast and expand its market globally; his role will include overseeing the day to day operations of the firm, including recruiting additional talent, expanding the technical capabilities and client management and acquisition.

CR Clean Air is a global leader in engineered solutions for air pollution control and environmental compliance, designing and engineering custom solutions to specifically address the individual company’s needs in the most optimal way. CR Clean Air engineered solutions have applications across multiple industries, including but not limited to chemical processes and industrial manufacturing .

Prior to joining the CR Clean Air team, Tebaldi was at CECO Environmental (Nasdaq: CECE), a publicly listed pollution control company, where he ran the HEE-Duall business, which included industrial air scrubbers and fans; as well as the Adwest business which included regenerative thermal oxidizers/RTOs. He has also been in leadership roles with firms in renewable energy and high-tech. In addition to work in Boston, he has also been with firms in Geneva, Paris and London.

Tebaldi earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Buckingham University in the United Kingdom and is fluent in four languages: English, Italian, French and Spanish. A native of Italy, he currently resides in Newton, MA, in Boston’s western suburbs. He enjoys outdoor activities and sporting events.

Of his role with CR Clean Air, he said, “It’s great to join this forward-thinking company which is making such important strides in the critical issue of air pollution control. We have a talented team of engineers and designers who are here to help any company find the optimal solution to their emission needs. I’m encouraged by the ownership’s intent to continue investing in R&D and product development in order to improve our capabilities and solve customer’s problems more efficiently .” He continued, “I’m excited to be leading such a strong team, delivering value to our customers as we help them address tougher regulatory environment and ever increasing demand for more efficient abatement systems.”

Samuel W. Croll, Chief Executive Officer of CR Clean Air, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Diego to our team. He brings strong industry-specific knowledge and experience which will be of tremendous value to our team and the clients we serve.”

About CR Clean Air

The Clean Air Group, LLC, known as CR Clean Air, is a 60-year global leader in engineered solutions for air pollution control and environmental process compliance. CR Clean Air designs and manufactures a wide variety of equipment for industrial applications, supported by individually engineered solutions to fit the company’s emission challenges and meet required federal, state and local environmental regulations. CR Clean Air solutions also increase employee safety, recover valuable product, remove process impurities and improve neighborhood relations. CR Clean Air solutions can achieve up to 99.99% efficiency, zero plume and clean water discharge for almost any hazardous air pollutant. CR Clean Air sells, designs, and maintains Wet Scrubbers, Packed-Tower Scrubbers, Jet Venturi Fume Scrubbers, and High Energy Venturi Scrubbers to meet the needs of chemical companies or industrial manufacturing companies, and can provide any scope from the bare equipment through to fully integrated “plug-n-play” systems on skids. Headquarters are at Six Campus Drive, Parsippany, NJ and there is an assembly/testing facility in Teterboro, NJ – with fabrication capabilities across the world. For additional information call +1 (973) 947-8787 or visit http://crcleanair.com.



