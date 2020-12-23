Skin Post Releases Updates on How to Prevent Maskne and Keep Acne at Bay During the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Skin Post Logo Dermatitis Acne breakout

How to Prevent Maskne and Keep Acne at Bay During the Covid-19 Pandemic.

LARCHMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important step for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus in our communities. However, wearing the face mask for too long can wreak havoc on our skin health. 'Maskne' is the new term coined by dermatologists and skin care specialists to describe the negative side effects of prolonged mask-wearing on skin.According to Dr. Marie-Ange D. Tardieu , the medical director of Anoki Skin Clinic , "Masks are very effective for the purpose of protecting ourselves and others from contracting COVID-19, however when kept on for a prolonged period of time, they trap heat, moisture and bacteria which can compromise our skin barrier. This creates perfect conditions for germs to flourish and can lead to worsening acne breakouts for both those who suffer from acne and those who do not."Dr. Tardieu added that "Heat and friction also occur when you wear a mask for a prolonged period of time. This can further clog your pores causing more acne breakouts, rosacea, and a whole array of other skin conditions on areas of your face covered by the mask.""In our skin clinic, we see and treat a wide spectrum of skin conditions associated with prolonged mask-wearing including pressure sores and deep tissue injury. We encourage anyone suffering from skin conditions associated with prolonged mask-wearing to seek out the care and consultation of a dermatologist or skin care specialist as soon as possible to avoid long term effects such as scarring" Dr. Tardieu said.In her blog article and newly released video 'Update on 'Maskne'', Dr. Tardieu includes simple steps that you can take to prevent and improve 'maskne' and optimize your skin health during the COVID-19 pandemic.To read Dr. Tardieu's articles on Skin Post or watch her video please click on one of the following links:(Article) https://skin-post.com/maskne-tips-to-prevent-acne-dermatitis-and-pressure-sores-caused-by-face-masks/ (Video) https://youtu.be/HcqOZ7VPgn4 -About Skin Post https://skin-post.com/about-skin-post/ We are a group of physicians (women’s health and skin care specialists) that created this blog designed for women of all ages. Skin Post publishes articles about skin care, women’s health, and living a healthy lifestyle to increase your knowledge and understanding of the technology behind skin health and 21st century skin care treatments.Whether you are in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s or beyond, you are never too young or too old to start caring for your skin. Our blog offers you guidance and will teach you important skin care habits like how to cleanse your skin, the best skin care regimen for your age, how to clear your acne, and how to fade those dark spots on your face. On Skin Post you will also learn how to protect your skin from pollutants and UV rays, how to pick the best skin care products for your skin type and tips on how to slow down and optimize the aging process of your face. While taking a holistic and integrative approach to skin health, Skin Post’s goal is to guide both younger women and women of a certain age to achieve their healthiest, most radiant, and beautiful skin!Skin Post will help you achieve better skin, better health and a better you.-About Dr. Marie-Ange D. Tardieu https://skin-post.com/about-dr-tardieu/ Since 1992, Dr. Tardieu has been at the forefront of providing skin care, dermatological and cosmetic surgery, as well as other transformative services to patients in Westchester and the New York Metropolitan areas.She is the medical director of Anoki Skin Clinic with clinics located in Larchmont, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Dr. Tardieu’s mission is to teach her patients how to reach their personal best in optimal health and beauty. After more than a decade in practice, she proceeded to study the science and practice of anti-aging medicine. She is the president of The Body Image Institute of New York established in 2006 for the promotion of a positive and healthy body image and the prevention of overweight and obesity among American teenagers.Dr. Tardieu earned her M.D. degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in New York. She trained as an intern in general surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and as a resident at both Montefiore Medical Center and Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. She did a Burn/ Wound, and Surgical ICU Fellowship at Jacobi Hospital in New York. She subsequently received her training in plastic surgery at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C.As a skin care, cosmetic surgeon and body image expert, Dr. Tardieu has taught medical students, nurses and other physicians about skin care, dermatological, cosmetic and reconstructive surgical and medical treatments in the US, Europe, South America and the Caribbean.She also is a medical historian, who has traveled widely to learn about the science and art of medicine as practiced throughout the world during ancient and medieval times as well as in the modern era. In addition to her busy practice in the US, during the past 20 years, Dr. Tardieu has provided free reconstructive surgery to children living in South America and the Caribbean who have been afflicted with facial and body deformities. Her philanthropic work abroad has been featured in The New York Times and in other media.Dr. Tardieu has written about the history of medicine and is the author of The Elements of Size: issues in Body Image, Overweight, Obesity and the Mediterranean Diet, and of The Journey to Einstein: Jewish Doctors in History. Her other book, Doctors and Nurses in History, is currently in print. She is a member of the faculty of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She had served as historian and vice-president for the Albert Einstein Alumni Association and is a member of its Board of Governors.-About Anoki Skin Clinic https://www.anokiskinclinic.com Anoki Skin Clinic is the leading skin clinic that offers innovative surgical and non-surgical aesthetic and medical treatments for the face. At Anoki Skin Clinic, we believe that beauty is not directly correlated with age. You can look your best at any age. Our vision is to promote healthy daily habits to achieve good health. By coaching our patients to optimizing their core health, we help them attain healthy, more radiant, younger, and more beautiful skin.

