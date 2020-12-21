Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clermont County Domestic Relations Judge Appointed

Image is a head shot of a blond woman with greenery in the background

Judge-appointee Mary Lynne Birck

Mary Lynne Birck was appointed today by Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the Clermont County Domestic Relations Court seat left open when Judge Kathleen Rodenberg retired in September.

Judge-appointee Birck will assume office Dec. 29. She will leave her job as an assistant Clermont County prosecutor, a position she has held since 1995.

Judge-appointee Birck received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and her law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She was formerly a teacher at St. Ursula Academy in Cincinnati.

