Four Things to Know on How Liberia Is Reforming Its Economy Amid COVID-19

Shops are seen closed in Liberia’s capital Monrovia after the government instituted a strict lockdown in the early weeks of the pandemic. The country has managed to continue with economic reforms despite the crisis. (photo: Derick Snyder/Reuters/Newscom)

By Mika Saito IMF, African Department

December 21, 2020

On December 21, 2020, the International Monetary Fund provided additional financial assistance of $48.86 million to the Republic of Liberia under a program launched at the end of last year.

This decision follows debt relief and emergency assistance approved by the IMF earlier this year and is fully embedded in a reform agenda that the Liberian authorities are implementing to further stabilize the economy.

Here are four things to know: