Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Arthur Fishman-designed Calgary Estate with Century 21 Bamber Realty

Commanding breathtaking, panoramic Rocky Mountain views perched on nearly three acres reached via a private road and 10 minutes to an airport, Terre Blanche represents the ultimate in luxurious estate living. An enormous, spectacular kitchen with limestone fireplace and sitting area can accommodate several chefs at once. The estate is an architectural masterpiece with interiors designed and furnished by legendary New York born designer, Arthur Fishman. Enjoy sunset cocktails in your soaring Great Room with its mountain-facing wall of windows. This home lends itself to both family, multigenerational living or as a corporate retreat with all levels easily serviced by an elevator.

Terre Blanche is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agent Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Terre Blanche in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a stunning multi-use generational estate that affords expansive views of the Alberta countryside and the Canadian Rockies, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty.

Previously offered for $9.83 million CAD, the property sold after an active auction on December 14.

"Together with Concierge Auctions and Fine Homes & Estates-C21, our widespread exposure and reach once again delivered market value for another client—all on their timeline. By engaging the local market and exposing the property through our global networks, we secured a solid field of competitive bidders, resulting in another strong sale this year,” stated Evernden.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 56 days prior to the sale resulted in over 18,175 website/page views, 1,465 prospects, and 45 showings by interested buyers.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Terre Blanche will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

