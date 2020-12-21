For Immediate Release:

December 21, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Ashland Jeromesville Community Fire District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Athens City of Nelsonville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Auglaize Auglaize County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Clinton Wayne Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Crawford Sarah Metzger, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Franklin A+ Arts Academy, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Upper Arlington City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Kimberly Anderson, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Hamilton University of Cincinnati - NCAA, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Fairfax, FFR IPA 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Holmes East Holmes Local School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Lake Geauga Computer Association 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Logan City of Bellefontaine 02/24/2020 TO 12/22/2020 Performance Audit Lorain Huntington Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Port Authority 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas University of Toledo - NCAA, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Youngstown City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 SERS Examination Youngstown City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 STRS Examination Monroe Monroe County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Jennifer Mittlestead, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Miami Township, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Mifflin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Stark Kelly Gaughen, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Summit Twinsburg Township, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Trumbull Niles City School District 01/01/2020 TO 12/22/2020 LGS - 118 Accounting Report Niles City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 LGS - 3316 Annual Forecast Warren Jennifer Feldman, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Mason Port Authority 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Wayne Local School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Washington Adams Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Wood Northwest Wood Ambulance District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 867-1770