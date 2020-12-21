Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 21, 2020                                                               

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Jeromesville Community Fire District

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Athens

City of Nelsonville

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clinton

Wayne Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Crawford

Sarah Metzger, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franklin

A+ Arts Academy,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Upper Arlington City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Kimberly Anderson, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Hamilton

University of Cincinnati - NCAA,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Fairfax, FFR  IPA

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Holmes

East Holmes Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake Geauga Computer Association

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Port Authority,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Logan

City of Bellefontaine

02/24/2020 TO 12/22/2020

 

Performance Audit                                                                                                                   

 

 

 

Lorain

Huntington Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain Port Authority

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

Lucas

University of Toledo  - NCAA,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Youngstown City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

SERS Examination                                                                                                                     

 

 

 

Youngstown City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

STRS Examination                                                                                                                    

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Jennifer Mittlestead, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Miami Township,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Noble

Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Pike County Joint Vocational School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Mifflin Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Kelly Gaughen, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Summit

Twinsburg Township,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

Trumbull

Niles City School District

01/01/2020 TO 12/22/2020

 

LGS - 118 Accounting Report                                                                                         

 

 

 

Niles City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

LGS - 3316 Annual Forecast                                                                                                          

 

 

 

Warren

Jennifer Feldman, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Mason Port Authority

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wayne Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Adams Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wood

Northwest Wood Ambulance District

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 
       

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 867-1770

 

