Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Ashland
Jeromesville Community Fire District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Athens
City of Nelsonville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Auglaize
Auglaize County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Clinton
Wayne Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Crawford
Sarah Metzger, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Franklin
A+ Arts Academy, IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Upper Arlington City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Guernsey
Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Kimberly Anderson, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Hamilton
University of Cincinnati - NCAA, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Fairfax, FFR IPA
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Holmes
East Holmes Local School District, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Lake Geauga Computer Association
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Lawrence
Lawrence County Port Authority, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Logan
City of Bellefontaine
02/24/2020 TO 12/22/2020
Performance Audit
Lorain
Huntington Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain Port Authority
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
University of Toledo - NCAA, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Youngstown City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
SERS Examination
Youngstown City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
STRS Examination
Monroe
Monroe County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Jennifer Mittlestead, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Miami Township, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Noble
Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Pike
Pike County Joint Vocational School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Mifflin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Stark
Kelly Gaughen, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Summit
Twinsburg Township, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Trumbull
Niles City School District
01/01/2020 TO 12/22/2020
LGS - 118 Accounting Report
Niles City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
LGS - 3316 Annual Forecast
Warren
Jennifer Feldman, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Mason Port Authority
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Wayne Local School District, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Washington
Adams Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Wood
Northwest Wood Ambulance District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
