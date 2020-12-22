Zein Obagi, Premier Litigation Attorney at Obagi Law Group, PC., on 12 Million Americans Losing Unemployment Benefits

Zein Obagi Jr.

"Americans who lost their jobs when this pandemic first set in through April and never regained them are on the brink of desperation. "

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis, nearly 12 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance in December as terms of the CARES Act expire, barring an extension. Unemployment insurance would expire at the end of the year for more than half of the existing beneficiaries, coinciding with a lapse of federal renter security and a resumption of student loan payments. According to economists, the intersection could spell financial disaster for unemployed workers without Congressional or White House intervention.

This predicament has caught the eye of attorneys across the nation; one such is Zein Obagi Jr., a premier employment and business litigation attorney at Obagi Law Group, PC. "Congress passed an 11 week extension, but 11 weeks is too short. The pandemic isn't drying up. People want to work. They'd rater be working earning more money than sitting around collecting a check. Americans who lost their jobs when this pandemic first set in through April and never regained them are on the brink of desperation. When struggling to survive, Californians get resourceful," states Zein. "Some will contact an employment attorney, asking them to review the conditions surrounding their last employment and termination."

According to an analysis released Wednesday by the Century Foundation, approximately 12 million employees will lose their benefits at the end of December, when main services are expected to expire. By then, another 4 million more would have already run out of their allocated benefits. The lapse programs include: pandemic unemployment assistance for self-employed employees, gig workers and those who are not eligible for conventional state unemployment insurance; and one reimbursement of nearly three additional months of state aid benefits for workers who are out of state aid, normally lasting up to six months.

"One could expect a sudden increase in employment claims being made after workers in many sectors of our economy look for legal solutions to their unemployment. After a thorough review of an employee's personnel file, wage statement, a fine employment attorney can identify a strong claim and file it in a timely manner well before any statute of limitations for employment claims expire," concludes Zein.

By 2021, certain states with high unemployment rates will continue paying assistance to extended benefit programs.

Zein E. Obagi Jr.

With more than a decade of experience as a licensed attorney serving Californians, Zein E. Obagi, Jr. carries a reputation as a game-changing fierce advocate. He fights for employees who have fallen victim to hostile employers and for individuals who have lost assets to dishonest business partners. With his combination of experience, passion and willingness to bring the full power of the law to bear for his clients, Zein has built a firm that delivers on its credo to each of its clients. After working for a variety of firms in Los Angeles, including one of the largest and most prestigious in the city, Zein founded what is now Obagi Law Group, P.C. in 2012. In the years since, Zein has built a team of diverse, energetic and highly skilled attorneys who specialize in righting the wrongs of discrimination, unlawful retaliation, wrongful termination and other abuses in the workplace, as well as protecting clients’ interests in the world of business in California. With Zein leading the way, the attorneys at Obagi Law Group treat each client as if he or she were the firm’s only client, delivering time and again and attaining awards at times in the millions of dollars.

While Zein makes social justice and fighting for the little guy hallmarks of his practice, he also lives by the same values he has woven into the fabric of Obagi Law Group. For instance, being raised with six sisters and married to a successful physician, Zein understands that men and women are equal in every way. He continues to advance this belief not only in his practice, but through his work with the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA). In July 2020 the organization appointed Zein to the President’s Advisory Committee on Women in the Legal Profession. Among Zein’s other public-service endeavors are a trio of trips to the Katrina-ravaged Gulf Region to supply critical pro bono legal aid as part of the inaugural and two subsequent Legal Aid Alternative Breaks Projects; volunteer work with the Los Angeles 5 (LA5) Chapter of Rotary Club International, and two runs as a candidate for U.S. Congress in California’s 33rd District.

A graduate of UC Berkeley (BA, political science) and the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law (JD), Zein enjoys admission to practice law throughout the State of California; the U.S. District Court for the Central, Southern, Eastern and Northern Districts of California; the Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeals; and the Supreme Court of the United States. Zein also serves as Co-Chair of Programs with the LACBA Small Firm Section, and in 2020 was appointed to another LACBA committee, the Judicial Appointments Committee, which responds to requests by the Governor to evaluate individuals under consideration for appointment to the Superior Court of California bench.