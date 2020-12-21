Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reporting (216-RICR-20-20-5)

Purpose and Reason :

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is convening stakeholders in substance use disorders to review the rules and regulations for Opioid Overdose Prevention and Reporting (216-RICR-20-20-5).

The process will include a community review meeting to review the current regulations, pertinent data and evidence-based guidelines and will hear testimony from experts and the public on recommendations for changes to the current regulations.

For a full description of all proposed revisions, please see the attached Concise Statement of Non-Technical Amendments

The Community Review meeting will occur virtually on zoom on:

Monday, January 11, 2021

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

A zoom link will be provided closer to the date.

