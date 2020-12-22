University Archives' online auction, January 6th, will be led by rare items signed by Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein

Four-page manuscript by the physicist Sir Isaac Newton consisting of nearly 2,300 words penned entirely in his hand around 1710, connecting metaphysics to physics (est. $130,000-$160,000).

World War II-dated letter written in English and signed by Albert Einstein, in which he reveals that Nazi leaders didn’t give much thought to his Theory of Relativity ($75,000-$80,000).

16-page letter signed by John Adams eight years after his presidency ended, possibly the longest letter by Adams in private hands, discussing the current state of politics (est. $70,000-$80,000).

Military commission signed by Abraham Lincoln for a veteran officer of the Civil War battles of Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, and Gettysburg, who died in May 1867 (est. $6,000-$7,000).