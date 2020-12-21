Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,175 in the last 365 days.

ZAPTEST follows Gartner TechCEO guidelines

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZAPTEST Inc. announces that it has entered the Hyperautomation movement following the direction of the Gartner TechCEO framework as a part of the global Digital Transformation initiative.

Going along with Gartner best practices for Market Research, Product, Marketing and Sales strategies will help ZAPTEST to position itself as a modern leader of Test Automation and RPA industries.

“We believe following Gartner’s TechCEO guidelines will help ZAPTEST to advance it’s branding and market positioning introducing ZAPTEST as a breakthrough solution!” said Alex Chernyak, CEO of ZAPTEST

“With hyperautomation, the orchestrated use of multiple technologies catalyzes business-driven process change for efficiency, efficacy and agility. EA and technology innovation leaders must embrace and enable a business-driven hyperautomation journey to ensure a holistic path to architected adoption.”
Source: Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020: Hyperautomation, Published 10 March 2020 - ID G00450634

For over 20 years ZAP has been providing software and services for Software Quality Assurance automation and RPA.

With ZAPTEST solutions enterprises are able to automate any UI and API for Functional and Performance testing as well as Robotic Process Automation, to meet any development schedule Agile/DevOps or Waterfall and to accommodate any company employee skill set through video recording, or script-less (low-code / no-code) workflows.

ZAPTEST main functionalities include test and RPA automation of software applications through live interaction, video recording, or mock-ups; auto-documentation of automated processes and test cases; parallel execution cross-platform with the same script; private cloud platform; UI test automation; API testing; and Load testing utilizing functional test scripts.

ZAPTEST offers corporate operations and technology leaders to deliver seamless end-to-end automation combining complementary technologies.

Alex Chenryak is a member of Forbes Technology Council where he is sharing best practices on the topic of Quality Assurance and Software Test Automation.

For more information please visit ZAPTEST.com

Cynthia Broyles
ZAPTEST INC
info@zaptest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

ZAPTEST - Unlimited Software Automation

You just read:

ZAPTEST follows Gartner TechCEO guidelines

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.