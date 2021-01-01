Villarreal Law Firm, a Leading Team of Accident Attorneys in Brownsville, Announces New Post on Holiday Accident Issues
The Villarreal Law Firm is proud to announce a new post on the increase in car and truck accidents during the holiday season.
We love the holidays and the fun blend of cultures here in Brownsville that makes holiday a very special time for families here in the valley.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm a team of best-in-class accident lawyers working in Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding areas in Cameron County, is proud to announce a new post on the increase in car and truck accidents during the holiday season. As the post explains, some of the “holiday rush” results in more traffic, and more traffic results in more accidents on the roads of Brownsville Texas and nearby cities.
“We love the holidays and the fun blend of cultures here in Brownsville that makes holiday a very special time for families here in the valley,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “Unfortunately, the holiday season brings with it a vast increase in traffic. Even trucking accidents seem to increase during the holidays and especially during inclement weather.”
Interested persons can learn more at https://jvlawfirm.net/christmas-is-coming-up-and-there-are-more-car-wrecks-now/. The page is almost a “public service announcement” helping to alert Brownsville residents to slow down, stay safe, and if they are in a car or accident attorney, to potentially reach out to an accident attorney. Indeed, those who speak Spanish can check out the information page at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-accidentes-automovilisticos/. That page has a wealth of information for Spanish speakers about finding an accident attorney, one who not only speaks Spanish but also seeks to be the best accident attorney in Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley.
HOLIDAY SPEED MEANS AN INCREASE IN CAR AND TRUCK WRECKS
Here is background on this release. The holidays are a special time in and around Brownsville. Families get together and share traditions of both Mexico and the United States. Brownsville’s blending of many cultures comes to the fore. Unfortunately, the holidays are also a time of increased traffic. Trucks pour over the border as traffic between the United States and Mexico increases. That means more trucking accidents, especially in and around Harlingen and Valley International Airport. Indeed, the law firm even has a special information page on trucking accidents and the need to find a best-in-class attorney at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/trucking-accidents/. Regardless of whether or not it’s a truck or car accident, the new content explains that each person has rights and the best course of action is to reach out to an accident attorney for potential representation.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
