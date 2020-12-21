Granicus Launches Vaccine Communications Toolkit to Help Governments Maximize Vaccine Adoption and Efficacy

As the first vaccines are approved, Granicus ramps up digital communication tools and education resources for federal, state, and local governments

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based citizen engagement technologies and services, today announced the launch of its Vaccine Communications Toolkit, a new set of tools and real-time data that will equip governments at all levels with proven solutions to build public trust in the vaccine, reach at-risk communities, and measure the effectiveness of national outreach programs. The toolkit includes several free tools, available to any local, state, or federal government organization, that are designed to accelerate vaccine communications strategies and boost their effectiveness.



“Building trust and transparency around vaccine administration poses one of the greatest and most important government communications challenges of our time,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “Government leaders need communications playbooks that leverage direct, digital channels and community personalization to enable several critical goals: build trust in the vaccine, convey when and how to get vaccinated, and for some, provide reminders for full vaccination compliance. Granicus is ready and eager to provide agencies with the tools, community access, and real-time data to more effectively reach, engage, and impact more of their constituents as part of this national imperative.”

With the Vaccine Communications Toolkit, governments will be able to formulate a cost-effective plan that’s grounded in best practices and built to quickly drive action. The toolkit includes:



Digital comms tools: These resources include proven tools to quickly capture a digital audience and drive adoption of government-issued content such as website overlays, directive social media and ad placements, and text-to-subscribe campaign integration.

These resources include proven tools to quickly capture a digital audience and drive adoption of government-issued content such as website overlays, directive social media and ad placements, and text-to-subscribe campaign integration. Real-time national analytics: Drawing on effectiveness data and insights from thousands of agencies, delivering billions of personalized COVID-19 and vaccination messages to unique communities, Granicus will provide actionable data about messaging, campaign, and audience effectiveness to continuously tune outreach with proven methods that drive outcomes and impact.

Drawing on effectiveness data and insights from thousands of agencies, delivering billions of personalized COVID-19 and vaccination messages to unique communities, Granicus will provide actionable data about messaging, campaign, and audience effectiveness to continuously tune outreach with proven methods that drive outcomes and impact. Peer content sharing: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Granicus will enable government communicators to streamline the content authoring and aggregation process by providing access to a curated library of the most effective peer content, communications and templates – providing users with insight exclusive to members of the Granicus community.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Granicus will enable government communicators to streamline the content authoring and aggregation process by providing access to a curated library of the most effective peer content, communications and templates – providing users with insight exclusive to members of the Granicus community. Digital strategy support: Behind some of the most successful and impactful public sector digital outreach programs, the Granicus Experience Group (GXG) team brings leverage and expertise to government efforts to rapidly build and launch campaigns designed to drive action, educate residents, and communicate with hard-to-reach audiences, creating a more scalable strategy with better, measurable outcomes.

Behind some of the most successful and impactful public sector digital outreach programs, the Granicus Experience Group (GXG) team brings leverage and expertise to government efforts to rapidly build and launch campaigns designed to drive action, educate residents, and communicate with hard-to-reach audiences, creating a more scalable strategy with better, measurable outcomes. Granicus Subscriber Network access: Members of the Granicus communicator community, through govDelivery, can promote their content to a network of over 250 million opt-in citizen subscribers, including those in historically hard-to-reach communities, to rapidly develop digital audiences for vital communications about the virus, vaccinations, and future crises outreach.



“Ensuring the health and safety of our constituents is our top priority. In 2020, this objective was put to the test. Looking ahead, we see a light at the end of the tunnel, and we need to do everything in our power to get there as effectively as possible,” said Mathieu Cavell, Community Relations and Resilience for Leon County, Florida. “This will start and end with clear, transparent and consistent communication about the vaccines with our community. We are in a fundamental battle with social media-driven misinformation, with dire consequences. Granicus has been a long-time partner in helping us communicate and engage directly with citizens in the modern, digital channels in which they live. Access to the Vaccine Communications Toolkit will allow us to broadly reach residents in our community with proven communications and messaging, responsive to a dynamic environment, that we are confident will help us get to the other side of this virus with widescale immunity.”

The Vaccine Communications Toolkit marks Granicus’ latest effort to support federal, state, and local governments through the COVID-19 crisis. In April, Granicus introduced free, easily embeddable web tools that aggregate, curate, and present factual COVID-19 content from the nation’s most-trusted government sources for widespread community access. Generating more than 5 billion COVID-related messages this year, these tools helped to deliver timely, relevant COVID-19 information directly to the public, bringing citizens closer to relevant regional information to keep them safe. Now, Granicus is proud to shift its attention to the cure, using the same proven tools and services.

For more information about the Vaccine Communications Toolkit, please visit: http://granicus.com/COVID-vaccine.

About Granicus

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. Over 4,500 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 250 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, online service delivery, meeting and agenda management software, and records management, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and citizens. For more information, visit granicus.com.