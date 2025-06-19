Volatus Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered LIFE Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Use of proceeds includes expansion into global markets and expansion of drone system inventory in response to changing regulatory and geopolitical environment, and investment into Arctic and remote operations infrastructure.

Policy signals from Canadian Federal Government (June 9, 2025, announcement on defense spending, NATO targets and domestic drone capabilities) and Canada’s Financial Commitment to Ukraine (June 17, 2025, $4.3 billion commitment, including logistics and defense-adjacent technologies) present various growth opportunities for the Company.



TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) (“Volatus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an offering document in connection with a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.00 (the “LIFE Financing”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common voting share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Financing for expansion into global markets, investment into Artic and remote operations infrastructure, inventory, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The LIFE Financing is expected to close on or around June 26, 2025 or such other dates as the Company may decide (the “Closing Date”). The LIFE Financing is subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), regulatory and other approvals. The LIFE Financing may be closed in multiple tranches.

The Company may choose to pay eligible finders a cash fee of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the LIFE Financing.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). Since the LIFE Financing is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the LIFE Financing will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Financing that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.volatusaerospace.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding closing and the expected closing date of the LIFE Financing; TSXV approval of the LIFE Financing; use of proceeds from the LIFE Financing; and the business, strategy, products, corporate vision, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals, including but not limited to approval of the TSXV. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

