Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market 2020 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fast evolving as the go-to technology for companies across the world to personalise experience for individuals. The rudimentary applications AI include bring smarter chat-bots for customer service, personalising services for individuals, and even placing an AI robot for self-service at banks. Beyond these basic applications, banks can implement the technology for bringing in more efficiency to their back-office and even reduce fraud and security risks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Positive rise of AI-based application in BFSI such as customer support, fraud detection, and improving employee efficiency, buoyed the AI in BFSI market.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market size was 2500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.6% during 2019-2025.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Google, Microsoft Corporation,

Amazon Web Services Inc

IBM Corporation

Altair

ANSYS

Baidu Inc

Cape Analytics LLC

Oracle Corporation and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market is segmented into Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language processing (NLP), Predictive Analytics, Machine Vision, and other

Based on Application, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market is segmented into Banking, Insurance, Wealth management, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

