The American Concrete Pipe Association Names Rocky Lorenz to its Board of Directors

The American Concrete Pipe Association announced recently that its Board of Directors has appointed Rocky Lorenz to join their board.

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Concrete Pipe Association announced this month that its Board of Directors appointed Rocky Lorenz, Chief Operating Officer at AmeriTex Pipe & Products, to join their board. "It is my pleasure to welcome Rocky Lorenz to the Board of Directors," says Bill Washabaugh of Northern Concrete Pipe and Chairman of the Board. "We are grateful to AmeriTex for allowing Rocky to make this commitment of his time and energy."

Known for building a rich culture through a deep commitment to his team, Rocky has proven that prioritizing your people and their well-being results in exceptional quality, customer value, and profitable, aggressive growth. Under his leadership, he has also helped orchestrate the operational and financial planning that has tripled AmeriTex growth in five years.

Ricky was pivotal in helping to expand the adoption of FRP in North America, oversaw the global capital expansion for civilian and military sites as a project manager at CH2M HILL, and was a superintendent for agriculture and oilfield construction. He will be a great addition to the American Concrete Pipe Association board of directors.

When not working, Rocky enjoys returning to his roots—visiting (and working) the family ranch with his wife and three children.


About the American Concrete Pipe Association:

The American Concrete Pipe Association serves and works with its members in the areas of research, product specifications, technical services, promotion, education, safety, product quality, government relations, and the publication of technical and industry information. Core precast drainage products of member firms include non-reinforced concrete pipe and reinforced concrete pipe for sanitary and storm sewer pipeline systems and culverts; drycast and wetcast concrete boxes for many uses including culverts and small bridges; and, manholes.

For more information on The American Concrete Pipe Association, visit https://www.concretepipe.org

