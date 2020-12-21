Latest News: Library Seeks Nominations for Outstanding Federal Libraries, Librarians and Library Technicians

To honor the innovations and successes of federal libraries, librarians and library technicians in meeting the information demands of government, businesses, scholarly communities and the public, the Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) in the Library of Congress has opened nominations for its national awards for federal librarianship in fiscal year 2020.

For nomination materials, visit the awards section of the FEDLINK website or send an email to fliccfno@loc.gov . The nomination packet includes the nomination form, selection criteria and a list of required supporting materials. All completed nominations must be emailed to fliccfno@loc.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021.