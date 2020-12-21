VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips for Guarding Against Identity Theft

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Identity theft continues to be a growing problem across the country and Floridians need to be aware of steps they can take to protect their personal information. Our office’s latest Scams at a Glance addition highlights these steps and is a great resource on preventing consumers from falling into potential traps that identity thieves use to steal personal and financial information. Following these simple steps can help prevent identity theft that can wreak havoc on individuals and families.”

Identity theft, as defined by federal law, occurs when someone uses or attempts to use the private personal information of another person to commit fraud.