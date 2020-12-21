VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips for Guarding Against Identity Theft
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips for Guarding Against Identity Theft
According to the Federal Trade Commission,more than 650,000 consumers fell victim to identity theft in 2019, an increase of more than 200,000 from 2018. Floridians reported the third most identity theft reports of any state with more than 64,000. Helping Floridians safeguard their personal information is a major focus of Attorney General Moody—especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the waning days of last-minute holiday shopping.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Identity theft continues to be a growing problem across the country and Floridians need to be aware of steps they can take to protect their personal information. Our office’s latest Scams at a Glance addition highlights these steps and is a great resource on preventing consumers from falling into potential traps that identity thieves use to steal personal and financial information. Following these simple steps can help prevent identity theft that can wreak havoc on individuals and families.”
Identity theft, as defined by federal law, occurs when someone uses or attempts to use the private personal information of another person to commit fraud.Scams at a Glance: Identity Theft is designed to equip Floridians with tips and information on how to spot, prevent and recover from identity theft.
Tips highlighted inScams at a Glance: Identity Theft include:
- Red flags that identity theft has occurred;
- Ways to guard personal information; and
- Steps to recover from identity theft.
# # #
The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com