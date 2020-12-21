Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.D. Attorney General opinion: Dec. 21

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that individual members of a governing body may consult with staff members of a public entity without triggering the open meetings law.

The Fargo Public School Board has several standing committees, including a Planning Committee. The standing committees are supported by cabinet members. Individual members of governing bodies may consult with staff members of a public entity without triggering the open meetings law. The Chair of the Planning Committee met with a cabinet member who is not a member of the Planning Committee.  The meeting did not involve a quorum of a school board, the Planning Committee, or any subcommittee. Therefore, it was not a meeting subject to the open meetings law and was not required to be noticed. The Fargo Public School Board did not violate the law.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2020/OR-OM/2020-O-11.pdf

