TechAhead adds another feather to its cap – finds a place of honor in Clutch top B2B Service Providers list in 2020
We ensured continuity of services for all our clients during Covid - when they needed us the most. We treat this recognition by Clutch as a reward for the faith our clients have reposed in us.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch, a market research firm in Washington DC, recently released its rankings for the top B2B service providers globally based on their brand reputation; market presence; services offered; expertise; type of clients; and recency, number, and quality of Clutch-verified reviews. TechAhead is ranked 36th in the top 1000 B2B companies of 2020. TechAhead, a leading mobile app development agency, has been building fully customized cutting-edge solutions for start-ups to Fortune 500 businesses for more than 11 years.
TechAhead has featured in Clutch lists of top companies since 2013, owing to their capability of delivering innovative solutions that routinely exceed user expectations. They have already developed 2000+ digital products and solutions for 500+ clients globally.
TechAhead CEO Vikas Kaushik says, "Even during the pandemic we ensured continuity of services for all our clients. We believe in building relationships, so we could not let them down when they needed us the most. We treat this recognition by Clutch as a reward for the faith our clients have reposed in us."
TechAhead is geared up to meet the challenges of the new decade by being open to taking risks, solving problems, and building connected solutions that employ the latest technologies. The company has recently become a Mixpanel certified partner, enabling it to integrate real-time data analytics and insights into its solutions. Incorporating focus metrics, cohort analysis, and design funnels empower its clients to make real-time decisions based on app performance, driving customer engagement, and increasing RoI.
About TechAhead
An award-winning mobile app development company based in the US, TechAhead has a clientele from countries across the globe. The company is reputed for creating applications that transcend technology and focus instead on enhancing the human-digital experience. Its team of experienced developers have created apps for small and large enterprises as well as startups. The company prides itself with staying updated on new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, Data Analytics etc and using them to develop apps.
