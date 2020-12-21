VA Launches Single Access Point to All VA Contact Centers
December 21, 2020
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Dec. 16, the formal launch of 1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411), a single access point to all VA contact centers.
The number is available 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year to serve Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.
Responding to Veteran feedback on the challenges of knowing the right number for VA assistance, 1-800-MyVA411 serves all members of the Veteran community seeking information or help. Veterans and their families can still reach the Veterans Crisis Line directly at 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1, by Chat or by texting 838255. The White House VA Hotline is also still available at 1-855-948-2311 for Veterans and their families to share compliments and concerns.
When dialing 1-800-MyVA411, callers have the option of pressing 0 to be immediately connected with a customer service agent to answer questions or provide a warm-handoff to the appropriate VA expert.
1-800-MyVA411 provides information on:
- COVID-19 updates.
- Health care eligibility and enrollment.
- VA benefits, such as disability, compensation and pension, education programs, caregiver support, insurance, home loans, and burial headstones and markers among others.
- The nearest VA medical centers, benefits offices or cemeteries to Veterans, VA Medical Center operational updates and connection to VA Medical Center operators.
- Directory assistance and technical support for www.VA.gov.
- Debt and payment options.
For more information contact the Veterans Experience Office at Vets-Experience@VA.gov
