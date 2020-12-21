VA Launches Single Access Point to All VA Contact Centers

December 21, 2020

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Dec. 16, the formal launch of 1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411), a single access point to all VA contact centers.

The number is available 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year to serve Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.

Responding to Veteran feedback on the challenges of knowing the right number for VA assistance, 1-800-MyVA411 serves all members of the Veteran community seeking information or help. Veterans and their families can still reach the Veterans Crisis Line directly at 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1, by Chat or by texting 838255. The White House VA Hotline is also still available at 1-855-948-2311 for Veterans and their families to share compliments and concerns.

When dialing 1-800-MyVA411, callers have the option of pressing 0 to be immediately connected with a customer service agent to answer questions or provide a warm-handoff to the appropriate VA expert.

1-800-MyVA411 provides information on:

COVID-19 updates.

Health care eligibility and enrollment.

VA benefits, such as disability, compensation and pension, education programs, caregiver support, insurance, home loans, and burial headstones and markers among others.

The nearest VA medical centers, benefits offices or cemeteries to Veterans, VA Medical Center operational updates and connection to VA Medical Center operators.

Directory assistance and technical support for www.VA.gov .

Debt and payment options.

For more information contact the Veterans Experience Office at Vets-Experience@VA.gov

# # #