K&R Negotiations Welcomes Vivek Rawat
Senior Executive Joins K&R Negotiations Firm as Director for Indian AffiliateDANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K&R Negotiation Associates announced today that Vivek Rawat has joined its leadership team as Director for K&R’s India affiliate, VR Consulting. Based out of Bangalore, he is responsible for managing K&R’s business within India.
Vivek is a highly experienced executive whose expertise encompasses, creation of business alliances, entrepreneurship and structuring large deals as well as complex client engagements. His experience in sales management and building high-performance teams is a major asset.
Vivek has over twenty-five years of success in the technology, design, and manufacturing industries, with companies like Sonata, Oracle, IBM, SAP, and CSC. He has led many new initiatives to expand markets, grow revenue, and increase profitability. His accomplishments include building new business models, increasing market share, creating channel and alliance strategies; and launching global initiatives. Vivek has led many negotiations that have delivered significant results and revenue worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
“We are very pleased to welcome Vivek Rawat to the K&R Negotiations team,” stated Mladen Kresic, CEO and co-founder of K&R Negotiations. “Vivek is a highly experienced executive who can add great value to our clients and partners, who will benefit from his experience in negotiating critical deals and launching new business initiatives. Vivek has the expertise to enable organizations in the fast-growing India marketplace to thrive.”
Added Rawat, “I have applied the K&R Win Wisely™ methodology for many years, and am excited to work with the K&R team to help grow the company’s negotiation training and consulting market in India and the region. Most important, I look forward to utilizing the K&R Negotiations’ Win Wisely methodology to help our clients build long-term profitable relationships with their customers.”
About K&R Negotiations
K&R Negotiation Associates LLC (negotiators.com), is a consulting firm specializing in structuring and negotiating business transactions around the world. The company is comprised of professional negotiators, sales executives, and business attorneys. K&R professionals average over 20 years of professional sales and negotiation experience and apply a results-driven methodology to change sales and negotiation behaviors and improve negotiating results. K&R’s clients include Fortune 200 companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Cisco and Dell Technologies, as well as smaller companies such as PTC, Akamai and Priceline (Booking.com). For more information, please visit www.negotiators.com.
