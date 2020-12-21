To Move Is to Live
How a family’s concept for movement shaped their livesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children often move around and play to their hearts’ content. Being able to do so gives them pure joy that as adults, they yearn for the time they were free to roam and move around. They would look back and wish that they could work and have fun while “playing.” The longing they feel is explored in author Andrea Lambertson’s book, The Movement Game, where she shares the tale of her family who did just that and in turn, lived life in a way that allowed them to fully express who they really were inside.
Andrea, who loves various sports and activities like golf and swimming, among others, personifies the essence of her book herself. She has strived to pursue out-of-the-box ways to write as well as to teach, being an educator with a master’s degree in education from Cambridge College, and as a member of Boston University Sargent College’s board of directors. When she is not working, Andrea does volunteer work in a couple of hospitals in New York and Massachusetts.
The Movement Game shows how the Lambertsons stayed true to their real selves and lived out their lives to the fullest, pursuing their passions in the process. Despite being professionals in their respective fields, sometimes requiring serious focus and a nearly stone-cold work ethic, the Lambertsons all made sure to engage in creative movement in order to ensure their personal happiness and fulfillment. As the name of the book implies, movement is the name of the game, and readers will definitely learn why.
If you love art and life in general, then this book is for you. Get yours now!
