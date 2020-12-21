A Journey Through the Universe
A funny story about one of the foundations of our existenceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, our simple, mundane lives can change in an instant, and in the most unexpected ways. It can be due to winning the lottery, or finding ‘The One’, or making a great discovery. But what would happen if a simple, unassuming man who just wanted to go through his day suddenly finds a fundamental flaw in one of Physics’ most important theories? A funny story that touches on science, life, and our effect on the universe, that’s what! This is author Rick Groves’ book REG.
Rick Groves was born in South Africa but at the age of 4, he moved to the UK during the 50s. He spent his life like any other during this time, but his work as a printer exposed him to the comics Dandy and Beano. Eventually, he would work as a science technician at the local school.
The book follows the story of Reg, a simple, quiet, unemployed man living in his own red-brick terraced house in Walford. He spends most of his days simply asleep in his bed, doing nothing, with the busiest of his days involving eating chips and watching the telly. One day, a chance reading of the newspaper exposed him to Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. He would discover a fundamental flaw in it that would lead him on a journey through the universe itself!
If you’re a fan of humorous stories, science, and grand adventures, then this book is definitely for you. Grab your copy today and join Reg in his journey through time and space!
