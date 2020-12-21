A Little Bit of Everything
A compilation of different tales and storiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, we want one specific meal that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time but there are also instances when we prefer a buffet where we can sample different dishes at our own leisure. The same can be said with books where sometimes we want one that has a long-drawn story, while sometimes we want a little bit of everything all in our hands. That’s what author Larry D. Steinman’s book, Collection of Short Stories, is. As the title states, it is a collection of short stories that promises to keep you hooked and not let you go.
Steinman started his writing journey at the age of 77, shortly after his wife passed away. He was married to his beloved for 46 long years and he cherished her so much. These days, writing is Steinman’s life and he enjoys creating stories with the goal of making the readers of his work enjoy the words he put on paper as much as he enjoys writing them. While practically a late-bloomer in writing, Steinman puts his heart and soul in his work and is coming out with a second book to follow this one.
As the name of the book implies, Steinman’s work is a collection of various short stories that come from his imagination. There’s a wide variety of tales within the pages of this book but most are detective and mystery stories, like “Where is the Fortune?” “The Case of the Pearl Handle Dagger,” and “The Cougar,” to name a few. Full of twists, turns, mysterious events, and surprise endings, readers who pick up this book will find it hard to put it down!
Grab your copy today and enjoy Steinman’s amazing stories!
