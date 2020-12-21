Axilion Announces The Appointment of Mr. Danny Yamin To The Role of Active Vice Chairman

The company’s AI and Digital Twin platform helps cities worldwide reduce congestion, pollution, improve safety, and improve residents’ quality of life.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axilion Smart Mobility (TASE:APIO), an Israeli-based AI Digital Twin company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Danny Yamin to the role of Active Vice Chairman, subject to the approval of the general shareholder’s meeting.

Mr, Yamin is a veteran in innovation and technology leadership. Prior to joining Axilion, Mr. Yamin spent 17 years in management roles at Microsoft, three of which he served as Vice President in Greater China. In this role, he led the company’s enterprise and partners’ business in China, Hong-Kong and Taiwan. Before that, Mr. Yamin acted as the General Manager of Microsoft Israel, where he helped steer the company to global recognition. During this period, Globes, a leading financial newspaper in Israel, listed Mr. Yamin as one of the top 10 most influential people in the Israeli high-tech world. Mr. Yamin also served as Chairman of the Technion University, Israel’s leading Institute of Technology, where he helped launch the Guangdong Technion Institute of Technology (GTIIT) in China. Under his leadership, the Technion also collaborated with Cornell University to establish the Technion Cornell Innovation Institute in New York City.

Danny Yamin’s appointment at Axilion comes at a significant time for the company, with its global expansion to deliver cities around the world new opportunities for AI-based mobility solutions and drive sustainability through technological innovation.

Axilion's X Way suite of AI Cloud Services (SaaS), available through Microsoft Azure, is already proven to cut journey time up to 40%, reduce traffic-related emissions, and prioritize eco-friendly travel modes. Therefore, Mr. Yamin invaluable global Tech and Business leadership experience will continue to capitalize on such success and open up new opportunities for Axilion across the globe.

“I am very excited to join Axilion and have the opportunity of working closely with the leadership team. With Axilion AI technology we can reshape mobility in cities across the globe helping them reduce congestion, lower carbon-emission and increase safety. Together we are poised to make a noble change and I’m am proud to contribute and be a part of this journey.” Danny Yamin, Active Vice Chairman, Axilion Smart Mobility

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Danny Yamin to Axilion. Mr Yamin’s vision, outstanding resume, and dedication to innovation and growth will propel Axilion forward globally, and critically mean we can help more cities to achieve their visions of smoother and more sustainable transportation. ” Oran Dror, Axilion CEO, Co-Founder & Chairman

