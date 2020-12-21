Netix Global bags contract to upgrade and maintain Mazaya Business Avenue Jointly Owned Property buildings in UAE
The three properties will be operated and maintained under a connected buildings model, using Netix's IoT and AI-based open protocol solutions.
Our enterprise-scale platform will allow Mazaya Business Avenue Jointly Owned Property to maximize efficiencies & savings on their existing BMS while unlocking enhanced occupant experience”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netix Global BV, a SB Group International subsidiary specializing in vendor-neutral building automation solutions, has been awarded a contract by SAGA International Owners Association Management Services, a leading real estate management company with diversified investments and projects across the Middle East, to upgrade and integrate the operations and maintenance of its three towers in Dubai.
— Sanjeevv Bhatia, Sanjeevv Bhatia, Chairman of the SB Group
Mazaya Business Avenue Jointly Owned Property are an existing patron of ODS Global, a sister company of Netix Global BV that offers integrated building management services. The new contract reflects SAGA International’s continued faith in SB Group International and its subsidiaries, during an inflection point in the industry, marked by increased tech adoption and strategic partnerships.
The three towers, which are currently equipped with ODS Global’ BMS maintenance and state-of-the-art automation systems, will undergo vendor-agnostic integration and consolidation of operational data, via Netix's intelligent Integrated Command & Control Centre (iICCC). IoT-based integration of BMS and multi-OEM assets leads to improved services, reduced operational costs, optimal resource utilization, and exceptional performances.
Netix's iICCC process involves installation and integration of IoT and AI-based smart devices, to enable:
● Hands-on, centralized control over portfolio data and operations
● Real-time analytics insights, to enable data-driven decision making
● Preventive and predictive maintenance of critical assets like HVAC
● Reduced dependency on vendors and OEMs
● Programmability and interoperability, for new services
"The multifaceted challenges encountered by the commercial real estate industry during the pandemic have led to a focus on tech-enabled integration of building operations and management," said Sanjeevv Bhatia, Chairman of the SB Group. "Netix's enterprise-scale platform will allow Mazaya Business Avenue Jointly Owned Property to maximize efficiencies and savings on its existing BMS infrastructure, while unlocking enhanced experiences for occupants".
Mr. Samer Ganni, Managing Director of M/s. SAGA International Owners Association Management Services, the Owner Association Management company of Mazaya Business Avenue Jointly Owned Property, reiterated the need for intelligent, insight-led building operations, saying, "Vendor lock-in and reactive maintenance of individual equipment are at odds with present-day circumstances, which demand responsiveness, remote capabilities and seamless interoperability”.
“Our prior association with ODS Global, and a first-hand perspective on achievable outcomes, contributed to our decision to extend the partnership with the SB group International. We are looking forward to implementing an integrated and connected operational model, with the help of Netix Global," Mr. Samer Ganni added.
Strategic partnerships between building owners and service providers are driving the next generation of integrated real estate business models. This trend draws upon increased emphasis on data security and sustainability in the built environment, and enhancing the ability of service providers to deliver to best-in-class service standards, consistently.
About Netix Global BV
Headquartered in Hoofdorp (Netherlands), Netix Global BV is a vendor neutral iIBMS automation solutions provider, with a strong focus on sustainable smart buildings, smart cities and energy efficiency. The company’s global presence currently extends from Europe to the Middle East, USA, India, Singapore, with upcoming debuts in Canada and Australia, as well as active opportunities being pursued in broader markets. Building on the strengths of an open framework and IoT technology driven approach, Netix Global BV is a premier provider of best-in-class building automation systems, solutions and services. The company’s comprehensive industry expertise ranges from design, engineering, integration, connectivity, testing, commissioning and maintenance of smart building eco-systems, and their components. Netix Global BV’s products and services include an intelligent Integrated Command & Control Center (iICCC); NETIX Uniview SUPRA, a feature rich supervisory software suite built on the Niagara platform; Managed services offering predictive maintenance for both buildings & machinery; Push to Talk global Mobile Apps that replace traditional Walkie Talkies; Smart Metering solutions and more. Underscoring the confidence, for which Netix Control Solutions stands out, as a class part, are the team behind this promising venture, who boast a collective experience featuring stints with Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens and Delta Controls.
For more information please visit: https://www.netixglobal.com/
About Mazaya Business Avenue Jointly Owned Property
The Mazaya Business Avenue project comprises of three identical Commercial Towers, managed by SAGA International Owner Association Management since 2011. The Towers sit on the fringe of Jumeirah Islands and Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The three identical towers are named as Mazaya Business Avenue AA1, Mazaya Business Avenue BB1 and Mazaya Business Avenue BB2. All of the towers stand at a height of 180 meters (591 ft), have 45 floors each and house predominantly commercial enterprises. Since the Building's completion in 2011, it has attracted Forbes Most Promising UAE Start-up Companies and DMCC Most Innovative Start-up Companies as well as the leading DMCC Free zone companies. The Tower' occupants also include Multi-National Corporations, Global Conglomerates and Independent Enterprises who operate in a multitude of industries, such as IT Support, IT Services, IT Communications, Architecture, Engineering, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, FMCG, Training, Recruitment, International Freight Shipping, Contemporary Dance. The closest Dubai Metro Station to the Towers is 800 metres away at Jumeirah Lakes Towers (Dubai Metro). There are many local amenities less than 450 metres away in Jumeirah Lake Towers including restaurants, cafes, fast food takeaways, supermarkets, a typing centre and an Irish Bar.
