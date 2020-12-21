Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,511 in the last 365 days.

Business, Private and Public Sector Clients profits from New Website for Cyber Investigation Services in Switzerland

Global Cyber Investigation Services Switzerland

Global Cyber Investigation Services Switzerland

Swiss Top Cyber Investigative Solutions company Swiss Security Solutions LLC launches their new website for business, private and public sector clients.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online fraud cases are rising with the COVID-19 crisis and companies, investors, the general public as well as public organizations such as enterprises, governments, the police force, and the army are also falling victim. As a result, private investigative and security firm Swiss Security Solutions LLC have seen a huge uptick in demand for their services. In order to help as many people as possible, Swiss Security Solutions have launched a new website to offer Cyber Investigative Solutions to business, private and public sector clients.

Swiss Security Solutions are one of the most competent private security and investigative firms in EMEA and have over 65+ years of combined experience with 200 years of Know-How conducting private, corporate and public sector investigations. They work on intelligence cases worth USD 3 billion. They have helped many companies, investors and private clients combat online and offline fraud.

Their expertise covers many types of cases including CEO Fraud, Investment Fraud, Online Broker Fraud, Non-Delivery Fraud, Online Romance Scam, Online Date Fraud, Sextortion, Stalking and Sugar Baby Scams. Their primary goal is to stop wrongdoing and help their clients recover financial losses as soon as possible. In some cases, Swiss Security Solutions involves key personnel from Interpol and Europol.

When investigating cases, they geo-localize the criminals and work on criminal complaints to the national attorneys' office, Interpol and Europol (if the transactions or criminals are on EU soil). Police will only be used in exceptional fraud cases. This is because the necessary evidence for criminal complaints and the court process must be provided by the victim or a private investigator.

Swiss Security Solutions provides their cyber investigative services in the following types of cases:

Reputation & Brand Investigations

Internet Defamation

Copyright & Trademark

Sextortion & Privacy Invasion

Computer Crime Investigations

Celebrities, V.I.P., Executives Hacked

Identity Theft & Credit Card Fraud

Internet Fraud & Online Scams (Scamming)

Cyber Stalking, Cyber Bullying, Cyber-Mobbing (Harassment)

Corporate Investigations (e.g. CEO-Fraud, Social Engineering)

Deep Web Intelligence Services

Cyber Extortion

Integrated Investigations (Field & Cyber Investigations)

Investment scams - Due Diligence (Field & Cyber Due Diligence)

Fraud with Fake Online-Shops, Fake-Lottery, Inheritance-Scam, false billing, Travel prize, Charities, Dating & Romance, Jobs etc.

Internet Monitoring Services

To see their full list of Cyber investigative Services, visit their website at https://www.cyber-investigative-solutions.com/services.

For more information or to receive a free consultation, contact their office by going to Swiss & Global Private & Corporate Investigator or by Mail or Phone to speak with a client support specialist.

Elena Göldi
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
info@swiss-security-solutions.com

Cyber Investigative Services

You just read:

Business, Private and Public Sector Clients profits from New Website for Cyber Investigation Services in Switzerland

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Law, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.