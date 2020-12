Business, Private and Public Sector Clients profits from New Website for Cyber Investigation Services in Switzerland

Global Cyber Investigation Services Switzerland

Swiss Top Cyber Investigative Solutions company Swiss Security Solutions LLC launches their new website for business, private and public sector clients.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, December 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online fraud cases are rising with the COVID-19 crisis and companies, investors, the general public as well as public organizations such as enterprises, governments, the police force, and the army are also falling victim. As a result, private investigative and security firm Swiss Security Solutions LLC have seen a huge uptick in demand for their services. In order to help as many people as possible, Swiss Security Solutions have launched a new website to offer Cyber Investigative Solutions to business, private and public sector clients.Swiss Security Solutions are one of the most competent private security and investigative firms in EMEA and have over 65+ years of combined experience with 200 years of Know-How conducting private, corporate and public sector investigations. They work on intelligence cases worth USD 3 billion. They have helped many companies, investors and private clients combat online and offline fraud.Their expertise covers many types of cases including CEO Fraud, Investment Fraud, Online Broker Fraud, Non-Delivery Fraud, Online Romance Scam, Online Date Fraud, Sextortion, Stalking and Sugar Baby Scams. Their primary goal is to stop wrongdoing and help their clients recover financial losses as soon as possible. In some cases, Swiss Security Solutions involves key personnel from Interpol and Europol.When investigating cases, they geo-localize the criminals and work on criminal complaints to the national attorneys' office, Interpol and Europol (if the transactions or criminals are on EU soil). Police will only be used in exceptional fraud cases. This is because the necessary evidence for criminal complaints and the court process must be provided by the victim or a private investigator.Swiss Security Solutions provides their cyber investigative services in the following types of cases:Reputation & Brand InvestigationsInternet DefamationCopyright & TrademarkSextortion & Privacy InvasionComputer Crime InvestigationsCelebrities, V.I.P., Executives HackedIdentity Theft & Credit Card FraudInternet Fraud & Online Scams (Scamming)Cyber Stalking, Cyber Bullying, Cyber-Mobbing (Harassment)Corporate Investigations (e.g. CEO-Fraud, Social Engineering)Deep Web Intelligence ServicesCyber ExtortionIntegrated Investigations (Field & Cyber Investigations)Investment scams - Due Diligence (Field & Cyber Due Diligence)Fraud with Fake Online-Shops, Fake-Lottery, Inheritance-Scam, false billing, Travel prize, Charities, Dating & Romance, Jobs etc.Internet Monitoring ServicesTo see their full list of Cyber investigative Services, visit their website at https://www.cyber-investigative-solutions.com/services For more information or to receive a free consultation, contact their office by going to Swiss & Global Private & Corporate Investigator or by Mail or Phone to speak with a client support specialist.

Cyber Investigative Services