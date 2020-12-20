Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Georgia : Seventh Review Under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement and Request for Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Georgia

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

December 20, 2020

Georgia’s performance under the Extended Arrangement has been positive, but the country is now facing a pronounced economic slowdown. Domestic and external demand remain weak, and service sector activity remains sluggish. Staff projects the economy to shrink by 5.1 percent this year followed by a gradual recovery.

Country Report No. 2020/322

regular

English

December 20, 2020

9781513564845/1934-7685

1GEOEA2020006

Paper

84

