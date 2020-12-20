Georgia : Seventh Review Under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement and Request for Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Georgia
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
December 20, 2020
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Georgia’s performance under the Extended Arrangement has been positive, but the country is now facing a pronounced economic slowdown. Domestic and external demand remain weak, and service sector activity remains sluggish. Staff projects the economy to shrink by 5.1 percent this year followed by a gradual recovery.
Country Report No. 2020/322
regular
English
December 20, 2020
9781513564845/1934-7685
1GEOEA2020006
Paper
84