Umoja Delivers Excellent in Black Media with Launch of New App
A new unapologetic platform for empowerment through media, podcasts, and radio stations, was launched on Google Play and the App Store.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Umoja Delivers Excellent in Black Media with Launch of New App
A new unapologetic platform for empowerment through media, podcasts, and radio stations, was launched on Google Play and the App Store. Founded by WUVS 103.7, WHPB 98.5, WUGM 106.1, WVBH 105.3, and WQID 105.3, together we join to create Umoja Radio App, a platform representing the latest chapter of excellence in Black media. Since iHeartRadio refused to allow these stations on their platform, we created our own. Unlike other media apps, the development of Umoja embodies African liberation from the limitation of traditional media, traditional media platforms, and traditional gatekeepers. Umoja stands for “unity.” Through this platform we strive to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and the human race.
Generations ago, Black people were beholden to the lackluster representation provided to us by media companies, with no incentive or care to allow our voices into the room. Following the theme of liberation from limitations; uncensored podcasts and digital streaming platforms have largely overtaken spaces previously dominated by traditionally radio, record labels, and television. We now have an opportunity to fill a void with Umoja Radio App and provide content with inclusion. Black content creators not only steer popular culture, but can now do it from independent platforms, and in spaces, that we own.
Umoja Radio App features over 45 independent black own community based radio station with a mission of black empowerment. This unique approach has been designed to meet significant public demand for an urban outlet with engaging, educational, entertaining content, whereas other platforms lack diversity and inclusion. It comes at a time when society demands more inclusive content and we have the potential to deliver that and so much more. Our mission is to grow into the world's largest collective of unapologetically conscious media, podcasts, and syndicated radio stations. We hope you are able to join us on this wonderful and revolutionary journey.
Submit your podcast to info@umojaradioapp.com. Users can download Umoja Radio App in Google Play, the App Store, or visit umojaradioapp.com today!
Paul Billings
WUVS 103.7 The Beat
+1 2317275007
info@umojaradioapp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook