America's Chief Motivation Officer Releases New Book - TRANSCENDENCE [A Social Commentary]
Kevin L. McCrudden asks, how do we overcome our current vulgar, violent and disrespectful society to become our very best?
I'm concerned how negative behaviors by a small percentage of the overall population become the focus of our media, and yet there is no focus or discussion of how to resolve them, just blame people!”SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We can all agree that 2020 has been a fascinating year! A once in a Century kind of year!
— Kevin L. McCrudden
Kevin L. McCrudden, also known as "America's CMO – Chief Motivation Officer" has released his 8th book; "TRANSCENDENCE – EVOLVING TOWARD A PEACEFUL LOVING SOCIETY & WORLD PEACE" just in time for the holidays.
McCrudden describes the book, which is out now on Amazon as an eBook and physical book will be out just before Christmas.
(https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NY5K4YW ), as a social commentary from a "motivational speaker." He asks the question, "How do we overcome a vulgar, violent and disrespectful society to become our best?"
His first book, "Who Are You? Become the Very Best U That U Can Be" released in 2012 introduced his 21st Century Multidimensional Hierarchy of Needs, seen as one of the most significant additions to Dr. Abraham Maslow's famous Hierarchy of Needs in 60 years.
"TRANSCENDENCE, as you might imagine, is about rising up and overcoming our many challenges to become our better selves. I look at the many challenges we face in America and abroad, and the vulgar, violent and disrespectful society we have become and ask how do we rise above these behaviors to bring the world and society to a better place? Toward World Peace?," McCrudden states.
In the book, he asks many questions about how negative behaviors and vulgarity can bring about positive cultural change. He states in the book that he has a dream, to remove the "N-word" from our vocabulary in all forms. He describes it as a negative and vulgar term that has no place in a civilized, mutually respectful society.
He also questions the rioting, looting and killing of Police Officers in America as a part of the BLM – Black Lives Matter movement and shares Martin Luther King, Jr's famous, "I Have A Dream" speech where is asks for a future where his children "be judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin." He says that the rioters, looters and murderers lack character.
McCrudden states, "I believe we currently lack real leadership in America. Someone that we can all be proud of and get behind. We have been divided by our politicians and media now for several elections and they have made a mockery of America. So that they can benefit for ratings and advertising dollars. We need to stop being the "Divided States of America," and we are certainly not the "United Socialist States of America." We are The United States of America, the greatest country in the world, if not the greatest country in the history of the world and time for us to start acting like it."
Contact
Kevin L. McCrudden
Kevin McCrudden
Motivate America, Inc.
+1 929-266-8483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Kevin L. McCrudden - America's CMO - Chief Motivation Officer - International Author and Speaker