Call for Abstracts: 2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021)

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy, UK based leading fuel cell services provider is pleased to announce this Call for Abstracts for the 2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021), which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland on 2nd September 2021. The Company organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020) in 2020. The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy says: “It was very clear to see the huge interest at IHAC 2020 while ‘discussing hydrogen in air’. Let’s aim to meet in person at IHAC 2021 to further exchange the dialogues on this very emerging topic.”

IHAC 2021 will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.

Call for Abstracts

-----------------------

If you would like to be considered as a speaker for IHAC 2021 for a 20 minute presentation (including 5 min Q&A session), please submit an abstract (~half page, max. 300 words) including abstract title, presenter’s name and affiliation for consideration to: info@hy-hybrid.com

​Presentation Requirement

-----------------------------------

Presentation should be submitted in a pdf or PowerPoint format. The maximum number of slides should be limited to ~10-12 at maximum. Only one speaker is permitted per presentation.

Important Dates

----------------------

Abstract Submission Deadline: 30.04.2021

Notification of Abstract Acceptance: 31.05.2021

Submission of Final Presentations*: 31.07.2021

IHAC 2021: 02.09.2021

* Failure to submit presentation on the stated deadline or absence during live event may result in loss of allocated space as a Speaker!

Joining as an Exhibitor

------------------------------

​

Limited number of places may be available to participate as an exhibitor. If you would like to participate as an exhibitor, please contact via email: info@hy-hybrid.com

​The International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) Standards

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IHAC 2020 (virtual) attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation. This world's first platform is expected to become the most recognized international forum, gathering leading experts from the aviation sector with a special focus on hydrogen as one of the key solutions for decarbonisation.

​Like aviation (with hydrogen addition onboard making it more challenging), we are continuously striving to set the highest standards for IHAC. We foresee the forum to emerge as one of the most prominent meeting places for the comprehensive exchange of industrial, technical & scientific information and for high-level networking. This requires everyone to follow the guidelines in order to ensure the delivery of a most successful event, discussing emerging technical breakthroughs in the hydrogen aviation industry.

We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation!

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology. Last year, the Company organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020). The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com