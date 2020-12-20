Westminster / DUI Crash, LSA, VCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B105772
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020 @ 0130 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 100
TOWN: Whitingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fuller Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Dix
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram, Van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the roof rack, front bumper, and passenger side
upper windshield.
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 19, 2020 at approximately 0130 hours Vermont State Police received a
call reporting a single motor vehicle crash into a tree on the side of Vermont
Route 100 near Fuller Hill Road.
Troopers responded and upon arrival the vehicle had no people with it. The
vehicle appeared to have traveled off the road and struck a telephone pole and a
tree. Upon further investigation Troopers discovered Nicholas Dix had been
operating the vehicle.
After locating Dix, Troopers discovered he was impaired at the time of the
crash. Dix was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Leaving
the Scene of an Accident, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Dix was issued
a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham
Criminal Division on January 12, 2021 at 1330 hours.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 @ 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.