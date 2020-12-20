Westminster / DUI Crash, LSA, VCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B105772

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2020 @ 0130 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 100

TOWN: Whitingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fuller Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Dix

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram, Van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the roof rack, front bumper, and passenger side

upper windshield.

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On December 19, 2020 at approximately 0130 hours Vermont State Police received a

call reporting a single motor vehicle crash into a tree on the side of Vermont

Route 100 near Fuller Hill Road.

Troopers responded and upon arrival the vehicle had no people with it. The

vehicle appeared to have traveled off the road and struck a telephone pole and a

tree. Upon further investigation Troopers discovered Nicholas Dix had been

operating the vehicle.

After locating Dix, Troopers discovered he was impaired at the time of the

crash. Dix was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Leaving

the Scene of an Accident, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Dix was issued

a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham

Criminal Division on January 12, 2021 at 1330 hours.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 @ 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.