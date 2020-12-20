Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,349 in the last 365 days.

Statement Regarding First Lady Maria Lee Positive COVID-19 Test

Gov. Lee Tests Negative, Quarantining

Saturday, December 19, 2020 | 06:14pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:

“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT.” – Gov. Lee

Gov. Lee will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans regarding the COVID-19 surge on Sunday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Gov. Lee’s remarks will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. 

###

You just read:

Statement Regarding First Lady Maria Lee Positive COVID-19 Test

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.