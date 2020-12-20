Cornel West and Jimmy Dore Join the People's Party Advisory Council, Launch MPP Organizing Campaign to #ForceTheVote

Cornel West, Jimmy Dore, and MPP are Forcing the Vote on Medicare for all Cornel West, Jimmy Dore, and MPP force the vote on Medicare for all Movement for a People's Party will transition to People's Party in the New Year

Petition Aims to Pressure House Progressives to Refuse to Vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker Unlesss She Brings Medicare For All to a Vote on the House Floor

Even though they (progressives) represent the best of the Democratic Party, that party itself has a certain rot at the center of it. And that’s corporate money. And that’s corporate power.” — Dr. Cornel West