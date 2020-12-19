The GLOBAL Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference is here again
The Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference is an opportune time of prayers for all Rhapsody partners globally!BERLIN, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROPC GLOBAL…positioning to set new records in 2021
Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference is HERE again and it is beyond IMAGINATION!
The ROPC Global is set to position, strengthen, align, equip, and inspire to IMMEDIATE ACTION all Rhapsody Partners globally (and new ones) towards hitting our 2021 Goals.
With its strategic timing of the year, it presents to the Pastors, Partners, Members of our Ministry, and the whole world the unique opportunity to pray and prepare for the new ministry year and what the Lord will do through Rhapsody of Realities in the earth in 2021.
ROPC Global is more than a Prayer Conference!
As we look back at a glorious 20 years of impact and spreading, we look forward with great excitement to what more the Lord will have us do in the next 12 months.
ROPC Global will bring together all Rhapsody Partners within the ministry and beyond to Pray, Receive Inspiration and Direction with motivation to begin to ACT as we set our gaze on distributing more copies of Rhapsody of Realities globally.
Join the Global Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference, a 24-hour prayer event.
STARTING TODAY: Friday 18th December through to Saturday 19th December 2020 at 6 PM GMT+1 / 1 PM EST.
You will be refreshed and positioned to set new records for the Gospel.
For more information about The ‘Global Day of Prayer’ and how to participate in the power-packed prayer event with friends, colleagues, loved ones, and family members, please visit - https://rhapsodytv.live
