Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,523 in the last 365 days.

Ricky Pierce Takes The Fundamentals Of Basketball To Another Level

Accushot22 Basketball was created by Ricky Pierce, better known as "THE DEUCES." Ricky is a former Rice University star and graduate who retired in 1998 after having an illustrious career in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Retired NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Ricky Pierce

Retired NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Ricky Pierce partners with Spalding to create the newly designed Accushot22 basketball.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricky Pierce Takes The Fundamentals Of Basketball To Another Level
Accushot22, a new skill enhancement basketball created by Ricky Pierce, manufactured by Spalding; allows players to learn where to position their fingertip pads to shoot with more accuracy

Retired NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Ricky Pierce partners with Spalding to create the newly designed Accushot22 basketball. Accushot22 has ten patented oval fingertip pad indentations, which provides the proper placement for your fingertip pads on the basketball when shooting a jump shot.

“If you keep your palm off the ball, you get more consistency in your follow-through, which makes you more accurate,” said Pierce, Accushot22’s president, and CEO.

The specific design of the oval fingertip pad indentations allows players to feel the indentations without even looking at the ball. With the repetitive use of Accushot22 players develop muscle memory for proper placement and technique while shooting.

“The players who use Accushot22 are more confident and able to adjust their shooting technique to provide the accuracy needed to become an outstanding shooter,” said Pierce.

Accushot22 is an all-purpose, standard regulation size basketball, which also comes in a WNBA size.
For more information, visit www.accushot22.com.

About Accushot22
With Ricky Pierce’s 16 years of experience in the NBA, he developed the training basketball Accushot22 that assists with shooting accuracy; selling online to players, coaches, professional and amateur leagues, AAU programs, middle, high school, and collegiate basketball programs and clubs.

-More-

About Spalding
A division of Russell Brands LLC, Spalding is the largest basketball equipment supplier in the world. The official basketball of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and NCAA. The Spalding and Dudley trademarks are owned by Russel Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com.

Media Contacts
Ricky Pierce
Accushot22
RickyPierce@accushot22.com
713.485.4460

Rachel Pierce
Accushot22
RachelPierce@accushot22.com
713.485.4460

###

Ricky Pierce
R & G Basketball LLC
+1 713-485-4460
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

You just read:

Ricky Pierce Takes The Fundamentals Of Basketball To Another Level

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.