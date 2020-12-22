Ricky Pierce Takes The Fundamentals Of Basketball To Another Level
Accushot22, a new skill enhancement basketball created by Ricky Pierce, manufactured by Spalding; allows players to learn where to position their fingertip pads to shoot with more accuracy
Retired NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Ricky Pierce partners with Spalding to create the newly designed Accushot22 basketball. Accushot22 has ten patented oval fingertip pad indentations, which provides the proper placement for your fingertip pads on the basketball when shooting a jump shot.
“If you keep your palm off the ball, you get more consistency in your follow-through, which makes you more accurate,” said Pierce, Accushot22’s president, and CEO.
The specific design of the oval fingertip pad indentations allows players to feel the indentations without even looking at the ball. With the repetitive use of Accushot22 players develop muscle memory for proper placement and technique while shooting.
“The players who use Accushot22 are more confident and able to adjust their shooting technique to provide the accuracy needed to become an outstanding shooter,” said Pierce.
Accushot22 is an all-purpose, standard regulation size basketball, which also comes in a WNBA size.
For more information, visit www.accushot22.com.
About Accushot22
With Ricky Pierce’s 16 years of experience in the NBA, he developed the training basketball Accushot22 that assists with shooting accuracy; selling online to players, coaches, professional and amateur leagues, AAU programs, middle, high school, and collegiate basketball programs and clubs.
About Spalding
A division of Russell Brands LLC, Spalding is the largest basketball equipment supplier in the world. The official basketball of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and NCAA. The Spalding and Dudley trademarks are owned by Russel Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com.
