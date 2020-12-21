Lado releases "A Shiny New Toy"

A Shiny New Toy cover Photo of author

NEW YORK, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fictional readers who enjoy reading comedy or drama will want to read Mark Lado’s new book “A Shiny New Toy.”

Chaos, frustration, & drama are exposed in the cubicles and behind closed doors. Author Mark Lado boldly tells a fictional story that treads on several ethical and moral situations found in business today; addiction, discrimination, diversity, dreams, fraud, firing, love, passion, promotion, racism, sarcasm, and sex. This realistic story also weaves in usage of lean business administrative management tools in a pragmatic way.

Lado’s background and experience spans many diverse aspects, where he frequently wanders near the borders of a polymath and Renaissance man. A global manufacturing operations consultant with more than 30 years of experience providing consulting services worldwide, Mark has lived and worked in many countries. He holds a BS degree in Industrial Engineering from SUNY Polytechnic and an MBA in General Management from the University of North Florida. A husband and father of two sons, Lado is also a master Olympic weightlifter, a master Cross Fitter, a U.S. Navy veteran, and scuba dive master. Mark has also published a management book “Building a Showcase Culture.”

“A Shiny New Toy” is available in print and ebook.

ISBN (soft): 978-1-7320475-3-2, ISBN (ebook): 978-1-7320475-4-9