It's Snowing in Phoenix - Quick Quack Car Wash Partners with the Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels for our Holiday Lane Event
Quick Quack is Celebrating the Holidays Safely During the Time of COVID-19 and is Committed to Raising Funds for the Little Warriors Fighting Childhood Cancer
Many families are looking for light shows in the community, so we’re providing another opportunity for families to get out and celebrate the holidays, but in the comfort of their vehicles.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash is bringing the holiday cheer for their Inaugural Holiday Lane and yes, that includes snow. The Holiday Lane will be held Thursday, December 17th through Wednesday, December 23rd, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Quick Quack Car Wash on 2137 E. Sharon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022.
“Many families are grabbing their hot chocolate and looking for light shows in the community, so we’re providing another opportunity for families to get out and celebrate the holidays, but in the comfort of their vehicles,” said Frank Golda, Area Marketing Leader of Quick Quack Car Wash.
The mission at Quick Quack Car Wash is to ‘Change Lives for the Better’. As such, Quick Quack Car Wash will be donating a portion to the Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels. This nonprofit’s mission is to bring dignity and comfort into the harsh world of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through their Comfycozy’s for Chemo, Comfort and Care Counseling, Major Distractions, and Financial Assistance programs.
The cost of the Holiday Lane experience is $15.99 and $1 from each single wash entry will be donated to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels. Monetary donations will be accepted as well during the event. The event will be free to current unlimited members, and Quick Quack will have a holiday membership offer available for unlimited washes.
Every customer and unlimited member that goes through Holiday Lane will receive the Lucky Duck/Best wash, which is the top wash package. And to add to the holiday festivities, customers that attend the Holiday Lane will receive a free Quick Quack Holiday Air Freshener. The community is invited to stop by Quick Quack Car Wash on Sharon Dr. for a safe, fun, and family-friendly car wash experience, while enjoying the lights and getting into the holiday spirit!
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for free, self-service vacuums and unlimited carwash memberships. Don’t Drive Dirty! ™
About Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings dignity and comfort into the harsh world of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases across Arizona. Through our Comfycozy’s For Chemo apparel, Comfort and Care Counseling, Major Distractions (spa days, sports camps, teen nights, etc.), and Financial Assistance, we support the here-and-now needs of families that have a child who is fighting cancer or a life-threatening disease. Lorraine Tallman founded the organization after her young daughter Amanda Hope lost her almost four-year battle with leukemia and a brain tumor. Amanda dreamed that one day she would design a fun clothing line to provide comfort and dignity to kids who were also going through chemotherapy. Her dream lives on through Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.
