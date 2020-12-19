DHSS issues consumer advisory for Green Gorilla Root Juice

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) today issued a consumer advisory for Green Gorilla Root Juice sold by Green Gorilla Root Juice, LLC in St. Louis. Laboratory tests conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicate Green Gorilla Root Juice contains the substance Yohimbine. These tests identified that the level of Yohimbine contained within the product was several times higher than would normal be prescribed by a physician. Yohimbine is not listed on the label as an ingredient.

Yohimbine has been associated with heart attacks, seizures, and other serious side effects and may interact with other medications.

The problem was discovered as part of a joint regulatory investigation by DHSS and FDA. The product is sold at greengorillarootjuice.com. FDA and DHSS are working to ascertain other sales outlets, but these efforts have been delayed by the firm’s lack of cooperation. Green Gorilla Root Juice is sold as a brown liquid in 16-ounce plastic bottles. The bottles have a green screw lid with white, black and green labeling.

Green Gorilla Root Juice has not been reviewed or approved by the FDA, nor has the FDA or DHSS been permitted to inspect the manufacturing of the product. Consumers are advised to discard any Green Gorilla Root Juice immediately. Anyone who has experienced any adverse health effects after consuming Green Gorilla Root Juice should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local health department.

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at http://health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo