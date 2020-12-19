Emile Cohl Art Academy Awarded Six-Figure Epic MegaGrant

Emile Cohl Art Academy has become a recipient of an Epic MegaGrant. This grant will be used toward training aspiring artists in the Los Angeles area and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emile Cohl Art Academy has become a recipient of an Epic MegaGrant. This prominent grant will be used toward training aspiring artists in the Los Angeles area and beyond.

Epic Games, as a part of its $100 million Epic MegaGrant program, is awarding Emile Cohl Art Academy with a grant to help grow their educational programs and develop a stronghold for talent that will empower and diversify the future of entertainment in their newly-created hub of creativity.

“Our collaboration with Epic will enable us to reach many artists who, for varying reasons and circumstances, cannot afford traditional education–but possess the skills and passion for the VFX, gaming, and entertainment industries,” said Vanessa Eagerton, Program Coordinator at ECAA. “We’re excited to reach a broader audience and enable more talented artists to break into these industries.”

Much like educational institutions like Rice, NYU Medical School, 42 Silicon Valley, and Curtis Institute of Music, whom all offer fully sponsored education in medicine, arts, and engineering, Emile Cohl Art Academy is expanding an equal opportunity for talented individuals to attain a specialized education without the worry of overwhelming debt that accompanies traditional tuition requirements.

The Epic MegaGrants initiative is designed to assist game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers doing outstanding work with Unreal Engine, or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community.

Donations made to the school fund a scholarship model intended to further talented artists who would not otherwise benefit from an expensive traditional education. Organizations interested in providing a similar tax-deductible gift to aid the greater Los Angeles community, please contact us at contact@cohl.art.

For more information about Epic MegaGrants, visit www.unrealengine.com/megagrants.

For more information about Emile Cohl Art Academy, visit www.cohl.art