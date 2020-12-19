Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Fish Health Laboratory Renamed in Honor of Fish Health Biologist Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, friends, family and past work colleagues from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VTFWD), the State of Vermont, the United States Geological Survey (USGS), as well as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), gathered virtually to acknowledge the career accomplishments and contributions of Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw with the dedication and renaming of the VTFWD’s new fish health laboratory -- the Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw Fish Health Laboratory.

Dr. Shaw previously was a fisheries biologist and research assistant for the USGS Leetown Science Center, a past research microbiologist with the USDA National Center for Cool and Coldwater Aquaculture Research, a past VTFWD fish health biologist, and most recently the VTFWD’s fish culture operations manager. Prior to her resignation from VTFWD due to health reasons, Dr. Shaw was instrumental in the final completion and installation of the new fish health laboratory.

Throughout Dr. Shaw’s career she worked on significant fisheries projects and research such as analyzing genetic resistance to bacterial coldwater disease in cultured rainbow trout, diagnostics and molecular analysis of melanistic tumors on brown bullhead in Lake Memphremagog, the discovery of a novel aquareovirus in landlocked Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain, as well as many other fish culture and fish health projects. Her work ethic, perseverance, managerial excellence, and willingness to tackle new, complex challenges led to the renaming and dedication of the fish health laboratory in her name.

Dr. Shaw currently resides in Jefferson, Maryland with her husband and two children. Her dedication to her family, her work, and her colleagues are noted and the impact that she has on people, both professionally and personally is extraordinary.

With Dr. Shaw, her friends, family, and work colleagues present on the Zoom meeting, a plaque was revealed that is now displayed at the entrance to the renamed lab that reads:

Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw Fish Health Laboratory

A past employee of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, The United State Department of Agriculture, and the United States Geological Survey, Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw’s commitment and career accomplishments in the fields of fish health, fisheries, and fish culture cannon be overstated.

Her contributions to the field of fisheries and science in general, both in the State of Vermont and beyond, are to be remembered for years to come.

This fish health laboratory, dedicated in her name, recognizes her perseverance, strength, and commitment to scientific and managerial excellence that echo through the years to promote sound scientific management of Vermont’s fish and wildlife resources for future generations.

For Immediate Release: December 18, 2020

News Contact: Adam Miller, Adam.Miller@vermont.gov, 802-777-2852