Royalton Barracks / DUI #2 / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B204162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2020 at 1633 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Rt 14 in Sharon, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Douglas Jones                                              

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/18/2020 at 1633 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a dispute at Tracy’s Midway Station on Vermont Rt 14 in Sharon, Vermont. Upon arrival, all parties had left the store. Douglas Jones was located at his residence in Sharon and after further investigation it was determined that Jones had committed the offenses of DUI #2 and Disorderly Conduct. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Jones was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 1/12/2021 at 1:30PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/12/2021 at 1:30PM           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

