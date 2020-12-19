Two Positive Tests at Cameco’s Northern Saskatchewan’s Operations

December 18, 2020

Two individuals working at Cameco Corporation's northern Saskatchewan operations have tested positive today for COVID-19. The results are being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as presumptive positives until we have confirmation.

An individual at Cigar Lake tested positive after being identified as a close contact to a positive case off-site. This is the fourth positive test at Cigar Lake, but all are unrelated from off-site situations. The first two positive cases have been declared recovered and those workers have left site.

A worker at McArthur River, who has been in isolation since last weekend, tested positive late this afternoon. This person was a close contact to an individual who tested positive at McArthur River last Saturday when the outbreak was declared. Due to being a close contact, this worker was tested earlier this week and received a negative result. However, the worker was tested again later in the week and received a positive result. This is the fourth positive test at McArthur River.

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and will follow its direction for contact tracing. So far, no close contacts have been identified.

Safety is our top priority. Cigar Lake and McArthur River continue to operate safely. We will provide further updates when it’s available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com