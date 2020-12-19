Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,787 in the last 365 days.

Two Positive Tests at Cameco’s Northern Saskatchewan’s Operations

December 18, 2020

Two individuals working at Cameco Corporation's northern Saskatchewan operations have tested positive today for COVID-19. The results are being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as presumptive positives until we have confirmation.

  • An individual at Cigar Lake tested positive after being identified as a close contact to a positive case off-site. This is the fourth positive test at Cigar Lake, but all are unrelated from off-site situations. The first two positive cases have been declared recovered and those workers have left site.
  • A worker at McArthur River, who has been in isolation since last weekend, tested positive late this afternoon. This person was a close contact to an individual who tested positive at McArthur River last Saturday when the outbreak was declared. Due to being a close contact, this worker was tested earlier this week and received a negative result. However, the worker was tested again later in the week and received a positive result. This is the fourth positive test at McArthur River.

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and will follow its direction for contact tracing. So far, no close contacts have been identified.

Safety is our top priority. Cigar Lake and McArthur River continue to operate safely. We will provide further updates when it’s available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

You just read:

Two Positive Tests at Cameco’s Northern Saskatchewan’s Operations

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.