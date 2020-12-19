Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“As we prepare for the holidays, we need to stay vigilant to crush this winter surge of cases and hospitalizations,” said Governor Carney. “Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household. We need to celebrate the holidays a little differently this year to limit the spread.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, December 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Dr, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(801 Shipyard Dr, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Monday, December 21 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Prices Run Park (Winchester Park Walk Up Only: 26th and Pine Streets, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(Winchester Park Walk Up Only: 26th and Pine Streets, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, December 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Judy Johnson Park (Walk Up Only: W. 3rd St. and N. Clayton St., Wilmington DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(Walk Up Only: W. 3rd St. and N. Clayton St., Wilmington DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, December 22 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.: William Penn High School (713 E Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(713 E Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, December 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

(601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187 Wednesday, December 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, December 23 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital, 601 Parking Lot (601 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(601 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, December 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Thomas McKean High School (301 McKennans Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(301 McKennans Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, December 23 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

(601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187 Thursday, December 24 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

(601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187 Saturday, December 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: New Castle County Government Center (87 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(87 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, December 26 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: University of Delaware STAR Campus (540 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19713) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(540 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19713) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, December 26 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Tuesday, December 22 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Smyrna Police Department (325 W Glenwood Ave, Smyrna, DE 19977) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(325 W Glenwood Ave, Smyrna, DE 19977) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, December 22 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, December 22 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.: South Dover Elementary (955 South State St, Dover, DE 19904) Register:South Dover Elementary Mako Location (*Print the page with the bar code and bring with you to the testing site)

(955 South State St, Dover, DE 19904) Register:South Dover Elementary Mako Location (*Print the page with the bar code and bring with you to the testing site) Wednesday, December 23 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Dover Library (35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, December 23 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Smyrna Middle School (700 Duck Creek Pkwy, Smyrna, DE 19977) Register: Smyrna Middle School Mako Location (*Print the page with the bar code and bring with you to the testing site)

(700 Duck Creek Pkwy, Smyrna, DE 19977) Register: Smyrna Middle School Mako Location (*Print the page with the bar code and bring with you to the testing site) Saturday, December 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Harrington Fire Department (20 Clark St, Harrington, DE 19952) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Tuesday, December 22 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, December 22 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, December 23 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th St, Blades, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(200 E 5th St, Blades, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, December 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St, Ellendale, DE 19941) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

###