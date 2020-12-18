Clinical Advisory Taskforce Approves Moderna Vaccine

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force, following the FDA's advisory committee's recommendation for emergency use authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, has reviewed and approved use of the vaccine in New York State. New York expects to receive approximately 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending final FDA authorization.

The Governor also announced that the State Department of Health has approved and issued guidance regarding the use of an extra one to two doses that have been discovered in Pfizer vaccine shipments. Pfizer vaccine vials were previously believed to contain five doses each, but may possibly contain six or seven doses. Medical professionals administering doses can use any extra vaccine that can be easily pulled into a syringe to meet the dose requirement. Extra vaccine from one vial cannot be combined with extra vaccine from another vial to make an additional dose. The New York State Department of Health is issuing guidance today to guide healthcare professionals regarding these extra doses. A letter from DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker is available here.

"New Yorkers are smart, they see the COVID numbers and they understand the risks. I think they're going to learn from Thanksgiving and I think you'll see a smarter response through the holiday season. I believe we can avoid a shutdown because we can slow the spread and the hospitals can manage the increase in cases. This is now a footrace between the vaccine and COVID, and as we slow the spread we also have to accelerate vaccine distribution at the same time," Governor Cuomo said. "The faster we vaccinate people, the quicker new COVID cases go down, and the potential six-to-nine-month timeline is all in our control. I believe we had the first vaccination in the country because I believe New York is mobilizing faster and is more organized than any other state. New York's Clinical Advisory Task Force approved Moderna's vaccine this morning and we're expecting doses of it next week, which is good news. The even better news is that the supply of vaccine doses is actually bigger than we thought and we'll be authorizing the use of those additional doses today."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 249,385

New Cases - 12,697

Percent Positive - 5.09%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,081 (-66)

Patients Newly Admitted - 698

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 1,068 (-27)

Number ICU with Intubation - 592 (-19)

Total Discharges - 94,057 (+639)

Deaths - 120

Total Deaths - 28,344

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 331 0.03% 25% Central New York 385 0.05% 27% Finger Lakes 746 0.06% 29% Long Island 1007 0.04% 24% Mid-Hudson 739 0.03% 31% Mohawk Valley 188 0.04% 30% New York City 1984 0.02% 25% North Country 63 0.02% 47% Southern Tier 164 0.03% 43% Western New York 474 0.03% 26% Statewide 6081 0.03% 27%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 253 177 35% Central New York 290 194 33% Finger Lakes 397 283 34% Long Island 839 638 29% Mid-Hudson 715 395 45% Mohawk Valley 132 99 24% New York City 2482 1772 28% North Country 71 35 52% Southern Tier 127 78 36% Western New York 516 288 44% NYS TOTAL 5822 3959 33%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 6.23% 6.28% 6.49% Central New York 6.96% 6.95% 6.89% Finger Lakes 8.21% 8.26% 8.31% Long Island 5.85% 5.97% 6.08% Mid-Hudson 6.16% 6.14% 6.17% Mohawk Valley 8.11% 8.03% 8.21% New York City 4.14% 4.16% 4.14% North Country 4.39% 4.46% 4.51% Southern Tier 2.31% 2.36% 2.48% Western New York 6.70% 6.57% 6.57% Statewide 5.21% 5.24% 5.25%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 4.46% 4.55% 4.64% Brooklyn 4.20% 4.22% 4.24% Manhattan 2.77% 2.77% 2.75% Queens 4.77% 4.81% 4.76% Staten Island 5.30% 5.34% 5.11%

Of the 828,166 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 8,821 208 Allegany 1,502 34 Broome 6,893 129 Cattaraugus 1,976 71 Cayuga 1,884 86 Chautauqua 2,624 128 Chemung 3,991 73 Chenango 945 17 Clinton 749 11 Columbia 1,315 27 Cortland 1,655 42 Delaware 547 9 Dutchess 9,959 159 Erie 35,507 750 Essex 422 8 Franklin 540 38 Fulton 981 33 Genesee 1,823 56 Greene 953 31 Hamilton 77 2 Herkimer 1,367 53 Jefferson 1,216 55 Lewis 630 13 Livingston 1,318 48 Madison 1,761 37 Monroe 26,389 746 Montgomery 892 24 Nassau 74,658 901 Niagara 6,582 198 NYC 373,884 4,499 Oneida 8,912 217 Onondaga 16,860 431 Ontario 2,367 84 Orange 20,717 393 Orleans 988 38 Oswego 2,675 77 Otsego 969 11 Putnam 4,035 60 Rensselaer 2,991 87 Rockland 24,983 196 Saratoga 3,908 99 Schenectady 4,268 115 Schoharie 401 9 Schuyler 420 14 Seneca 551 19 St. Lawrence 1,511 47 Steuben 2,663 77 Suffolk 80,047 1,197 Sullivan 2,601 50 Tioga 1,439 18 Tompkins 1,710 39 Ulster 4,736 122 Warren 812 8 Washington 625 6 Wayne 1,881 33 Westchester 61,827 716 Wyoming 1,013 39 Yates 395 9

Yesterday, 120 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: