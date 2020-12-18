Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,786 in the last 365 days.

Clinical Advisory Taskforce Approves Moderna Vaccine

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force, following the FDA's advisory committee's recommendation for emergency use authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, has reviewed and approved use of the vaccine in New York State. New York expects to receive approximately 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending final FDA authorization.

 

The Governor also announced that the State Department of Health has approved and issued guidance regarding the use of an extra one to two doses that have been discovered in Pfizer vaccine shipments. Pfizer vaccine vials were previously believed to contain five doses each, but may possibly contain six or seven doses. Medical professionals administering doses can use any extra vaccine that can be easily pulled into a syringe to meet the dose requirement. Extra vaccine from one vial cannot be combined with extra vaccine from another vial to make an additional dose. The New York State Department of Health is issuing guidance today to guide healthcare professionals regarding these extra doses. A letter from DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker is available here.

 

"New Yorkers are smart, they see the COVID numbers and they understand the risks. I think they're going to learn from Thanksgiving and I think you'll see a smarter response through the holiday season. I believe we can avoid a shutdown because we can slow the spread and the hospitals can manage the increase in cases. This is now a footrace between the vaccine and COVID, and as we slow the spread we also have to accelerate vaccine distribution at the same time," Governor Cuomo said. "The faster we vaccinate people, the quicker new COVID cases go down, and the potential six-to-nine-month timeline is all in our control. I believe we had the first vaccination in the country because I believe New York is mobilizing faster and is more organized than any other state. New York's Clinical Advisory Task Force approved Moderna's vaccine this morning and we're expecting doses of it next week, which is good news. The even better news is that the supply of vaccine doses is actually bigger than we thought and we'll be authorizing the use of those additional doses today."

    

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  

  • Test Results Reported - 249,385
  • New Cases - 12,697
  • Percent Positive - 5.09%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 6,081 (-66)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 698
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,068 (-27)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 592 (-19)
  • Total Discharges - 94,057 (+639)
  • Deaths - 120
  • Total Deaths - 28,344

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

331

0.03%

25%

Central New York

385

0.05%

27%

Finger Lakes

746

0.06%

29%

Long Island

1007

0.04%

24%

Mid-Hudson

739

0.03%

31%

Mohawk Valley

188

0.04%

30%

New York City

1984

0.02%

25%

North Country

63

0.02%

47%

Southern Tier

164

0.03%

43%

Western New York

474

0.03%

26%

Statewide

6081

0.03%

27%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

253

177

35%

Central New York

290

194

33%

Finger Lakes

397

283

34%

Long Island

839

638

29%

Mid-Hudson

715

395

45%

Mohawk Valley

132

99

24%

New York City

2482

1772

28%

North Country

71

35

52%

Southern Tier

127

78

36%

Western New York

516

288

44%

NYS TOTAL

5822

3959

33%

     

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

6.23%

6.28%

6.49%

Central New York

6.96%

6.95%

6.89%

Finger Lakes

8.21%

8.26%

8.31%

Long Island

5.85%

5.97%

6.08%

Mid-Hudson

6.16%

6.14%

6.17%

Mohawk Valley

8.11%

8.03%

8.21%

New York City

4.14%

4.16%

4.14%

North Country

4.39%

4.46%

4.51%

Southern Tier

2.31%

2.36%

2.48%

Western New York

6.70%

6.57%

6.57%

Statewide

5.21%

5.24%

5.25%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bronx

4.46%

4.55%

4.64%

Brooklyn

4.20%

4.22%

4.24%

Manhattan

2.77%

2.77%

2.75%

Queens

4.77%

4.81%

4.76%

Staten Island

5.30%

5.34%

5.11%

 

 

Of the 828,166 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

8,821

208

Allegany

1,502

34

Broome

6,893

129

Cattaraugus

1,976

71

Cayuga

1,884

86

Chautauqua

2,624

128

Chemung

3,991

73

Chenango

945

17

Clinton

749

11

Columbia

1,315

27

Cortland

1,655

42

Delaware

547

9

Dutchess

9,959

159

Erie

35,507

750

Essex

422

8

Franklin

540

38

Fulton

981

33

Genesee

1,823

56

Greene

953

31

Hamilton

77

2

Herkimer

1,367

53

Jefferson

1,216

55

Lewis

630

13

Livingston

1,318

48

Madison

1,761

37

Monroe

26,389

746

Montgomery

892

24

Nassau

74,658

901

Niagara

6,582

198

NYC

373,884

4,499

Oneida

8,912

217

Onondaga

16,860

431

Ontario

2,367

84

Orange

20,717

393

Orleans

988

38

Oswego

2,675

77

Otsego

969

11

Putnam

4,035

60

Rensselaer

2,991

87

Rockland

24,983

196

Saratoga

3,908

99

Schenectady

4,268

115

Schoharie

401

9

Schuyler

420

14

Seneca

551

19

St. Lawrence

1,511

47

Steuben

2,663

77

Suffolk

80,047

1,197

Sullivan

2,601

50

Tioga

1,439

18

Tompkins

1,710

39

Ulster

4,736

122

Warren

812

8

Washington

625

6

Wayne

1,881

33

Westchester

61,827

716

Wyoming

1,013

39

Yates

395

9

 

Yesterday, 120 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Allegany

1

Bronx

8

Broome

1

Cattaraugus

1

Chemung

1

Cortland

1

Erie

15

Essex

1

Herkimer

1

Kings

12

Madison

3

Manhattan

2

Monroe

13

Montgomery

1

Nassau

5

Niagara

2

Oneida

3

Onondaga

5

Ontario

1

Orange

3

Oswego

1

Otsego

1

Queens

7

Richmond

2

Rockland

2

Saratoga

1

Schenectady

1

Seneca

1

St. Lawrence

2

Steuben

1

Suffolk

4

Ulster

5

Westchester

10

Wyoming

1

You just read:

Clinical Advisory Taskforce Approves Moderna Vaccine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.